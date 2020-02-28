You could hear it in the tone of the voices of coach Cuonzo Martin and his players.
As Missouri men's basketball spoke to media Friday at Mizzou Arena prior to Saturday's game against Mississippi State, the Tigers, winners of four of their last six games, exuded things that have been missing at times throughout their consistently inconsistent season.
Confidence. Optimism. Belief.
There's reason for Missouri's recent positive buzz. Guard Xavier Pinson — 20.8 points per game over his last six games — is playing lights out. At Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Tigers Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mark Smith each finally saw minutes in the same game for the first time since Jan. 4.
Have the good vibes come too late? Probably. Missouri still sits at 14-14 overall with a 6-9 record in the Southeastern Conference, hardly a résumé convincing of an NIT berth, let alone the NCAA Tournament.
But the Bulldogs' 72-45 win over the Tigers on Jan. 14 struck a nerve. That night in Starkville was rock bottom, the start to the downward midseason spiral that ended with Missouri losing six of its next seven games.
With a win against Mississippi State in the rematch, it wouldn't just be sweet revenge. It would be physical proof that Missouri is the much improved team its personnel says it is.
"We're playing like a different team than when we played them the first time around," center Reed Nikko said. "We're riding a really good streak right now. It's just been a team mentality that, you know, don't feel sorry for yourself. Let's go get this win."
Make no mistake, however: Missouri entered its first matchup with the Bulldogs with a ton of confidence, too. Obviously, that time didn't go so well.
Before a dismal performance in Mississippi, the Tigers in the previous game put up their most points of the season in a 91-75 win over Florida. To have followed it up with the lowest point total of the Martin era was a tutorial in how not to establish offensive stability.
There were many factors that contributed to that dreaded night in Starkville, but MSU's Reggie Perry was the biggest, literally and figuratively.
The 6-foot-10-inch sophomore scored 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, scoring in the low post (7-for-8 on 2-pointers), on the perimeter (2-for-5 on 3-pointers) and seemingly doing whatever he wanted at will. Timon, 6 feet, 10 inches himself, wasn't active for that game, leaving the Tigers' front court so thin that 6-foot-7-inch Kobe Brown was sometimes shifted in as an emergency defender on Perry.
Timon and Smith both practiced fully Friday and are expected to suit up Saturday, though Martin said that easing the duo back to starters' minutes (Smith had 14, Timon had nine against Vanderbilt) will take some time.
"It wasn't as if they were a part of a lot of practices," Martin said. "When they were out, they were out. They weren't up and down the floor at all. I just think it's really a feel (to give them more minutes). Are they doing well? If not, then you have to go with the next guy. For me, it's just to make sure they're flowing in a game and not fatigued."
Another challenge isn't just to find when is the best time to increase Smith and Tilmon's minutes, but how to play them with the players that have been healthy all year.
Against Vanderbilt, there were some bumps as the duo tried to get acclimated to SEC competition once again. Tilmon finished with two points and a plus-minus rating of minus three, while Smith's night ended with five points on 2-for-4 shooting and a plus-minus of zero. Along with the struggling Torrence Watson, the two were the only Missouri players to not have a positive plus-minus for the game.
Still, adding depth midseason in college basketball is vital, especially in February when most teams have lineups that, with a player injury or two, can totally wreck its chemistry.
Missouri, barring further bad injury luck, has already seen the worst of how players being inactive can impact morale. And now that everyone is back on board, the Tigers have a point to prove that they're a better squad than the record shows.