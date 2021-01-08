After squandering a 14-point second half lead against Mississippi State on Tuesday, No. 13 Missouri (7-2, 1-2 SEC) will have to move on quickly as another talented Southeastern Conference opponent awaits.
Missouri hosts LSU in a Tiger showdown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena. LSU coach Will Wade and the visiting Tigers’ (7-2, 2-1) elite offense will be a test for Missouri’s defense.
Missouri crumbled in the second half against the Bulldogs, giving up 51 points in the final 20 minutes. The Tigers struggled to get stops, and even when they did, Mississippi State would grab an offensive rebound that led to second-chance points, finishing with 17 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.
“When you’re one of the top teams in the country, teams approach you differently,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “You have to maintain it with your work on the floor. If you give a team an inkling of thinking we can compete with these guys, and all of sudden they make it a ball game. Everyone’s talented and you’re going to get team’s best shots.”
Headlining LSU’s squad is an early candidate for the SEC Player of the Year in Cameron Thomas.
Thomas, a freshman, leads the SEC in scoring with 24.8 points per game. If Thomas continues this pace, he would have the highest scoring average by any SEC player since 1991-92, when Ole Miss’ Joe Harvell averaged 25 points per game. Thomas also would be the first freshman to lead the conference in scoring since LSU’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf did so in 1988-89.
The 6-foot-4 guard is a flat-out bucket-getter. Thomas has a smooth game that’s drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams. Both have a knack for putting up points and being deadly from anywhere in the half court.
Most of Thomas’ damage comes from the 3-point line, where he shoots 33% and is second in the SEC in total treys made with 25.
Another chunk of Thomas’ scoring comes from the free-throw line. Thomas is good at seeking contact and getting to the charity stripe, where he’s an excellent foul shooter. Thomas leads the SEC in free-throw attempts (68), and free-throw percentage (91.2%).
Even in LSU’s two losses, Thomas has gotten his due, averaging 26.5 points on 46% shooting. It’s likely the home Tigers won’t have an answer for the explosive freshman, but limiting his supporting cast might be Missouri’s best solution, a strategy it used to good effect against Ayo Dosunmu and Illinois.
LSU puts points on the board, reaching 80 or more in seven of its nine games. The Tigers are averaging 86.8 points per game, which ranks second in the SEC. Missouri ranks 10th at 71.9 points per game.
LSU relies heavily on four of their starters for baskets. Along with Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days account for 81.6% of LSU’s scoring, while all average more minutes per game than any Missouri player.
What could be the answer for Martin and his squad? Getting out and running in transition. Missouri’s offense has proven to be at its best when pushing the tempo. If Martin’s squad can wear out Wade’s thin bench, Missouri may be able to keep pace with LSU.
Speaking of depth, Martin has been going to his bench quicker in recent games, even bringing in four reserves after the first five minutes against Mississippi State.
One bench player Martin and his staff are hoping for more from is forward Mitchell Smith. In nine games, Smith is shooting 16.7% from three. Smith has had good looks with plenty of space, but has yet to connect consistently from deep.
“We got to somehow get Mitch going,” Martin said. “We got to find a way to get him going, because that’s another element.”
If Missouri can move the ball and play an up-tempo offense similar to its first half against Mississippi State, the Tigers should be in good shape. However, if they get stagnant and complacent with the ball as they did in the second half against the Bulldogs, Missouri may be in for a long night.