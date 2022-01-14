It will be Star Wars Day in Mizzou Arena when Missouri men's basketball squares off against Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
And considering the latest offensive blunder against Arkansas on Wednesday, the Tigers will hope the theme can help bring some balance to the force for their offense.
Four days after scoring a season-high 92 points against then-No. 15 Alabama, the Tigers followed up with a season-low 43 points in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Only five MU players recorded a field goal against the Razorbacks.
It seems that you can look at any offensive stat and see the night-and-day difference from the past two games. But one can argue that the key differentiator for Missouri (7-8, 1-2 SEC) is how it starts the game.
Against the visiting Crimson Tide, MU quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead and gave the Missouri faithful some life and energy early that ultimately made Mizzou Arena a spirited atmosphere throughout the game. On the contrary, the Tigers found themselves trailing 26-3 at the 10:26 mark in the first half against Arkansas, making the mid-week conference matchup a no-contest extremely early.
Basketball is a game of confidence, especially in college. And MU has shown that with a bit of confidence it can allow itself to exceed expectations. But then again, this side has also shown that it can lack a sense of confidence, usually resulting in the lopsided defeats that fans have grown all too accustomed to this season.
The big question is: Which team are we going to see Saturday?
While Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin tries to reorganize his troops in just three days to get back on track, he also has his hands full with the next opponent.
Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 SEC) enters Saturday as the surprise story of the season so far in the Southeastern Conference. In coach Buzz William's second season in College Station, Texas, he boasts the conference's third-best shooting team. The Aggies were picked to finish 10th in the conference during the preseason, but the hot start in SEC play suggests that this team has a real possibility of playing in late March.
Duke transfer Henry Coleman III has been a strong force for the Aggies on offense in the first weeks of conference action, averaging 18.3 points in the first three SEC games. Measuring at 6-foot-8, Coleman should provide a strong matchup for Kobe Brown, also 6-8.
Brown is averaging 14 points in the Tigers' first three conference games.
And it isn't simply by accident that Texas A&M enters Saturday's matchup riding a seven game winning streak. The Aggies have six different players who average more than eight points, two of whom come off the bench.
One of the two is graduate-student Quenton Jackson, who leads the Aggies in scoring with 13.2 points a contest for the entire season despite not starting in any of their 16 games this season. Jackson averages 22.7 minutes a game, shooting 47% from the field and 40% from behind the arc.
Jackson only had nine points in the Aggies' latest win against Ole Miss.
But it isn't just the offense that makes this team flow — Williams makes sure they get the job done on the defensive end, too. The Aggies are holding teams to an average of 62.8 points a game, something that doesn't sound all too pleasing to a Missouri side that ranks last in the conference for scoring (66.7 ppg).
Like most games in this year's rough and talented SEC schedule, the Tigers face the challenge as big underdogs. But as we learned last week against Alabama, anything is possible.
Series History
- MU leads the series all-time, 29-25
- Tigers are 19-9 in Columbia against Texas A&M
- Missouri won last season's lone matchup in College Station 68-52
- Aggies have won 10 of the 13 against Tigers
- The largest winning margin in series for Missouri is 56 points (100-44) in Mizzou Arena in 2009
- The worst defeat for MU against Texas A&M was back in 2005, when Tigers lost by 28 points (91-63) in College Station