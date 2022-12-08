After renewing the rivalry last season where the eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the No. 6 Jayhawks . It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.

“I think when it comes down to what this place will be on gameday, we’ll have to see it,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “This will be the first time it’d be a complete sellout this season and you know it’s one those things where our fans, they’ve circled the game because they have to make sacrifices in their schedule to be here and I respect that and I’m excited about that.”

