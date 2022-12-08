After renewing the rivalry last season where the eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the No. 6 Jayhawks . It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
“I think when it comes down to what this place will be on gameday, we’ll have to see it,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “This will be the first time it’d be a complete sellout this season and you know it’s one those things where our fans, they’ve circled the game because they have to make sacrifices in their schedule to be here and I respect that and I’m excited about that.”
Nine opponents have stood in the way prior to Saturday’s matchup for the Tigers (9-0), with all nine failing to put a mark in the loss column for first-year coach Gates. Part of the reason why the Tigers are undefeated is that they are near unstoppable on the offensive end. Missouri ranks as the highest-scoring team in all of Division 1 college basketball with 93 points per game. Its 51.6 percent field goal percentage ranks fourth nationally behind Arizona, Denver and Indiana while making the 20th most 3-pointers at 10.1 per game.
D’Moi Hodge is leading the way for Missouri, putting up double-digit numbers in all but one game while also making the most 3s for the Tigers, converting on 40.6% of his shots. Kobe Brown and Noah Carter average 14.3 and 12.2 points per game respectively for the Tigers. Brown also leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 and is one of three Tigers who played in last year's game in Lawrence, scoring five points and recording six rebounds while getting his first taste of how big the rivalry is.
“(It) let me know how serious it was (and) how much it means to people,” Brown said. “This is serious and it means a whole lot more to the community. We just got to give it our all and we will definitely.”
Guards Nick Honor and Sean East II join Hodge, Brown and Carter in double-digit scoring with 10 points per game each. Honor joins East and Hodge in averaging over two steals per game as Missouri leads the nation with 14.1 steals per contest. The Clemson transfer feels that this Missouri team has really come together.
“I love the way this team is playing and what’s funny is that we haven’t used our highest level yet,” Honor said. “But I just love the way we all share the ball and bring it into the game and just have fun out there.”
Coming from 164 miles west, Kansas (8-1) brings seven returning players after being the last team standing in New Orleans on April 4th. This includes former Rock Bridge star Dajuan Harris — who was named Big 12 All-Defense a season ago and is averaging 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals this season. Jalen Wilson is the heart and soul of the Jayhawks, averaging 21.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds. Freshman Grady Dick is showing why he is a 5-star recruit shooting 45.3% from behind the arc and averaging 15.3 points per game.
Gates notes that he has the utmost respect for Self as both come from the coaching tree of Leonard Hamilton — who is currently the head coach of Florida State. From 2011 to 2019, Gates was an assistant under Hamilton at Florida State while Self crossed paths with Hamilton at Oklahoma State as his assistant from 1986 to 1990.
“I respect everything that Coach Self has done … and obviously the historical value they’ve been able to produce over a long period of time,” Gates said. “I know coach Ham is gonna be sitting back and watching the game, as he mentioned today, but he’ll sit there silently, and I’m sure it’ll be a good time for him as a mentor of both of us”
Half of Kansas's wins came against top 100 KenPom teams in No. 15 Duke, NC State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. The Jayhawks' only loss came against another SEC team as No. 7 Tennessee held the Jayhawks to 50 points in a 64-50 win back on November 25.
One of the most historic rivalries in college basketball
There is doubt that Kansas basketball is one of the major bluebloods in all of sports. Four national championships, 16 Final Fours, 50 NCAA tournament appearances, 63 regular season conference titles and the inventor of the sport — Dr. James Naismith — was the program's first head coach.
Despite the prestige that presides over in Lawrence, no team has beaten the Jayhawks more than Missouri. While KU leads the series 173-96, the Tigers have never shied away from taking down Kansas, especially in Columbia. Since 1972, Missouri is 22-18 against Kansas at home. This includes defeating a top 10 Jawhawk team 12 of 22 times, with KU being the No. 1 ranked team three of those times.
“You have some great rivalries out there. Not just in basketball but in all of college sports right? From baseball to football, to basketball and also women’s basketball. Those things give you the special quality of why athletics is so special,” Gates said. “You have generations of families, friends, loved ones, alumni who all come back because these rivalries existed. And this is one that people have circled and they make plans to be back.”
In Mizzou Arena, the Tigers are 4-4 against the Jayhawks. The first two wins came in the 2005 and 2006 seasons with Quin Snyder at the helm. The third victory came in 2009, when Zaire Taylor beat the buzzer in a 62-60 win over the Jayhawks. The fourth and last victory for the Tigers came in 2012 when Marcus Denmon's 29 points helped MU overcome an 8-point deficit to defeat the Jayhawks 74-71.
“Marcus came on late and really carried us to victory … A great game. I remember a great game,” Former Missouri Tigers and current George Mason coach Kim English said who scored 18 points the last time the two teams met in Columbia. “It was an incredible atmosphere. It’s what you know why we're so successful at Mizzou Arena.”
Gates is in favor of the rivalry continuing the rivalry even passed the agreed series dates.
“It’s a rivalry that I think you know, college basketball should continue to have throughout the country.”