The Braggin' Rights men's basketball game between Missouri and Illinois is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff Dec. 22 on Big Ten Network, the Tigers announced Tuesday evening. The game will be played in St. Louis and will be played on Big Ten Network because the Illini are listed as the home team.
Last season, Missouri beat Illinois 81-78 in Columbia. It was the first time since the game had been played outside St. Louis since Dec. 4, 1979, when the Tigers won 67-66 in Champaign, Illinois.
The Illini lead the all-time series 32-19, but Missouri has won the past three contests. Illinois won the five games between 2013-17.