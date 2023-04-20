The bat signal tweeted by Dennis Gates at 10:51 a.m. Thursday teased good news for Missouri men's basketball.

That news was former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill's commitment to the Tigers. On his twitter account, Grill posted a picture of himself in an MU uniform with the message: "M-I-Z #committed." 

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

