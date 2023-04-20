The bat signal tweeted by Dennis Gates at 10:51 a.m. Thursday teased good news for Missouri men's basketball.
That news was former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill's commitment to the Tigers. On his twitter account, Grill posted a picture of himself in an MU uniform with the message: "M-I-Z #committed."
Grill visited MU on April 14-15 and chose the Tigers after receiving interest from Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wichita State.
After starting his career with Iowa State as a 3-star recruit from Wichita, Kansas, Grill transferred to UNLV for the 2020-21 season before heading back to Ames, Iowa, where he has been for the past two seasons.
During the 2022-23 season, Grill appeared in 25 games for the Cyclones, starting 22 of them. He averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds per contest.
In a 70-65 win over then-No. 1 North Carolina, Grill was arguably the best player on the court, dropping 31 points that featured seven made 3-pointers. Grill's ability to fire from behind the arc is a key attribute of what he brings to the Tigers. He ranked seventh in the Mountain West in made 3s during the 2020-21 season and one year later ranked sixth in the Big 12 in the same statistic.
Grill's commitment should help shore up the 3-point production lost by D'Moi Hodge, who is out of eligibility. Kobe Brown and Nick Honor, who ranked second and third in made 3-point field goals, have yet to announce a decision on whether they will return to the program.
During Big 12 play in the 2022-23 season, Grill posted six double-digit performances including 20- and 17-point performances in victories over Oklahoma and Texas, respectively.
Grill was dismissed from Iowa State in early March "due to a failure to meet the program's expectations," and Grill himself shortly thereafter cited that he had been battling mental health issues.
He'll get a fresh start with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season. Grill is the fourth player to commit to Missouri from the transfer portal this offseason, joining John Tonje (Colorado State) and Curt Lewis (John A. Logan), who both signed for MU on April 12, and Tamar Bates (Indiana), who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday.