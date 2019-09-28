Jordan Wilmore announced Saturday that he's committing to the University of Missouri.

The big man — who took to both his Instagram Story and Twitter to announce his commitment — is a listed as a two-star recruit, and attends the Skills Factory in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Missouri moved quickly on Wilmore, as the center scheduled his official visit to campus just eight days ago. The visit took place this weekend, as reported by the Kansas City Star.

The Tigers didn't face much any competition in Wilmore's recruitment, as his only two other offers were from Jacksonville State and Southern Utah.

Wilmore, who is listed at 7-foot-2, brings size in the post. It's a void the Tigers will look to fill after the coming season as they're set to lose Reed Nikko to graduation and possibly Jeremiah Tilmon, who could go pro. Recent signee Axel Okongo also has currently only one year of NCAA eligibility left.

Prior to Wilmore's visit, the Tigers were heavily involved in the recruitment of two other 2020 big men — Ryan Kalkbrenner and Davion Bradford. Wilmore's recruitment looks to be a replacement for Kalkbrenner, as the St. Louis-native committed to Creighton earlier this week. The verdict is still out on Bradford, who's receiving heavy interest from schools like Kansas State.

  • I'm a sports reporter for the fall 2019 semester, covering Battle High School football. You can reach me at acole@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

