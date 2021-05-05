Things are finally coming together for Missouri men’s basketball.
After losing as many as nine players — with six transferring — the Tigers have clawed their way through the transfer portal to restore their roster.
After landing nothing but guards to begin the spring, MU snagged its fourth and perhaps final transfer in forward Ronnie DeGray III on Wednesday afternoon.
DeGray, a rising sophomore, spent last season at Massachusetts. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in his freshman campaign. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has mentioned that not filling 13 scholarship slots is ”sort of on the table,” meaning that DeGray’s commitment might be the final move of the Tigers’ offseason.
At 220 pounds, DeGray has good size to play in Missouri’s frontcourt at either forward spot while still being mobile. His addition will possibly enable MU to play smaller than usual.
The forward’s commitment rounds out a class of four transfers to surround MU’s highest-ranked freshman class since 2017. After landing guards DaJuan Gordon, Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis, Martin mentioned a possible desire for his next acquisition to be a frontcourt player.
“I think also interior activity,” Martin said of what the Tigers were looking for out of the transfer portal in an April press conference. “For us, it’s not necessarily a four or five. It’s just a guy that can play on the interior. A physical brand, a level of toughness and experience.”
At his size, DeGray seemingly provides the inside presence and physicality that Martin emphasized a month ago. With forwards like Kobe Brown and Trevon Brazile, Missouri is prepared to switch more than it did last season — perhaps dictating a new era of play style for the Tigers.