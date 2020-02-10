Get to the rim.
That was Missouri’s offensive game plan in Saturday’s 83-79 upset win over Arkansas. Successfully attacking the basket early and often has been a critical part of most of Missouri’s good offensive performances in conference play.
Against the Razorbacks, Missouri seemed to get to the rim almost at will, especially sophomore point guard Xavier Pinson
Arkansas plays a style of defense designed to limit the damage opponents can do from long range and it’s been successful. The Razorbacks hold opponents to 24.6% shooting, the best mark in the country. But because of this, the Hogs are more vulnerable against attacks off the dribble from other teams.
“When you look at Arkansas statistically, they’re one of the better defensive teams at defending the 3,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “When you defend the 3, you extend out. So you have to drive the ball, you have to take advantage.”
While the driving lanes were wide open for the Tigers to exploit against the Hogs, it’s unlikely to be the same story when Missouri travels to LSU on Tuesday.
LSU has a much better interior defense than undersized Arkansas. Attacking the rim will still be a part of Missouri’s approach, sure. But Missouri will have to overcome its biggest weakness, outside shooting, if it wants to upset LSU on the road.
Will Wade’s team allow conference opponents to shoot 35.9% from long distance, the worst mark in the league. 40.4% of opposing team’s points against LSU come from behind the arc, the second-worst mark in the conference.
While it may be vulnerable from 3-point distance, no team allows fewer points from the free-throw line than LSU. Missouri scores a higher percentage of its points from the free-throw line than all but 30 teams across the country. One of those two things will have to give, and considering Missouri’s inconsistent track record on offense this season, LSU has the edge.
Missouri is shooting 30.1% from 3-point range as a team, which ranks 313th in the country. The team’s only consistent 3-point threat, Mark Smith, is a game-time decision after missing the last three games with a back injury.
Torrence Watson is supposed to be the team's other top-level shooter, but the former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year has struggled in his sophomore campaign. Watson is shooting just 28% from behind the arc on over 100 shot attempts. His jump shot was always supposed to be his strength on offense — it’s rare that you see him beat his man off the dribble —if it’s not falling, Watson struggles to be effective.
Watson caught fire down the stretch in SEC play last season and the Tigers will have to hope he can do the same this year to provide some much-needed spacing.
There’s always a question about how Missouri’s offense will get going. The harder problem to solve against LSU, though, is how Missouri plans to stop LSU’s offense, which ranks fourth nationally.
“When you have five guys on the floor that can get to the rim, they're probably the only team in our league that it is hard to guard each individual guy one on one without filling the gaps and helping because they can get to the basket,” Martin said.
6-foot-4 senior guard Skylar Mays is the leader of LSU’s balanced attack that features five players averaging double-digit points. Missouri only has two, Mark and Dru Smith.
Mays is averaging 15.9 points per game on 48-35-85 shooting splits and is playing like an All-SEC guard.
“He’s probably the MVP of the league right now,” Martin said of Mays.
LSU gets the majority of its points on the inside, where it shoots an efficient 56.3%. It pairs that with the 10th best offensive rebounding rate in the country to grab extra possessions and get easy put backs.
With center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. downgraded to week-to-week and out against LSU, Missouri’s shorthanded frontcourt will have its hands full against LSU. SEC frontcourts have taken over games against Missouri in Tilmon’s absence.
Kentucky big man Nick Richards, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. and South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar all scored 20 or more points against Missouri this year.
While LSU may not have one forward as dominant as those guys, the combination on the Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford on the inside is formidable.
LSU enters the game having lost its last two games, the latest in overtime against No. 11 Auburn and the other against Vanderbilt, the Commodores only conference win this season.
If an SEC basement dweller can beat LSU, that has to give Missouri hope it can pull off an upset in a game it only has a 15% chance to win, according to KenPom. The Tigers have yet to win two straight conference games this season though, and only have road win, a Dec. 7 win against Temple.
Missouri takes on LSU at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.