For Missouri men’s basketball, this week is all about getting back to its brand of hoops. After losing four out of five games entering Wednesday, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin wasn’t worried about tournament seeding, instead looking for more consistency from his squad. He got that, and more, in the Tigers’ 72-70 road win against Florida .
“They’re all big,” Martin said following Wednesday’s win. “But is this a big one, yes, but again, it wasn’t because (we’re) trying to get in the NCAA Tournament. I don’t talk to our guys (about that). We already knew that. Let’s play the way we know how to play.”
Still, the win likely boosts the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament seeding. The win over the Gators gives Missouri another Quadrant-1 win. Quad-1 wins are home wins over teams ranked Nos. 1-30 in the NCAA Evaluation Tools ranking, neutral-site wins over Nos. 1-50 or road wins over Nos. 1-75. The Florida win was the Tigers’ seventh this season.
Missouri has a chance to make it eight in its regular season finale against Louisiana State on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The visiting Tigers are currently No. 28 in the NET while the home Tigers are No. 39. Saturday’s game is also Senior Day for five Missouri players: Drew Buggs, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Mitchell Smith.
If Missouri defeats LSU , it will be the No. 5 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament regardless of other outcomes. The lowest seed the Tigers can finish with is No. 8, which would require a loss to LSU and wins by Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Regardless of SEC Tournament scenarios, defeating LSU would be an impressive win for Missouri to add to its résumé.
LSU possesses one of the best offenses in the nation. The Tigers’ 82.5 points per game rank 12th in the country and second in the SEC behind Arkansas (83.2).
LSU is the seventh-most efficient team in college basketball, according to KenPom. A big reason for this is guard Cameron Thomas. While LSU has been up and down this season, Thomas has been a mainstay . He is a strong candidate for SEC Freshman of the Year along with Arkansas’ Moses Moody.
Thomas leads the SEC in scoring with 22.8 points per game. If the season were to end now, he would average the most points per game by any SEC player since the 2015-16 season, when Stefan Moody averaged 23.6 points per game for Ole Miss. Thomas would be the first freshman to lead the conference in scoring since LSU’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf did so in 1988-89 (30.2).
Most of Thomas’ damage comes from the 3-point line, where he shoots 30.6% and is tied for fourth in the SEC in 3s made with 52.
Still, Thomas isn’t just a 3-point shooter. His game mirrors that of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, with both guards being able to score effortlessly in bunches while also getting to the free-throw line at ease. Thomas’ 7.6 free throw attempts per game is the most in the SEC. He’s also efficient from the line, leading the conference in free-throw percentage (87.9%).
While Thomas has been one of the most electric players in the SEC offensively, the same can be said for Missouri’s Dru Smith defensively.
Smith is disruptive in the halfcourt, with his two steals per game leading the SEC. He made his case for SEC Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday with six steals, his most as a Tiger.
Smith has also been making a case for an All-SEC honor with his offense . He hit the game-winning reverse layup to defeat the Gators, improving Missouri’s record to 13-4 this season when he reaches double figures (he scored a team-high 17 on Wednesday). Smith also found other ways to get involved against Florida, dishing out a career-high nine assists.
The Smith-Thomas matchup is the biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s game. No player in the SEC has been able to limit Thomas, but if anyone can, it would be Smith. With the two possibly guarding each other on both ends, whoever wins the matchup might just decide the winner.