Following Missouri men's basketball's first loss of the season — a 95-67 trouncing at the hands of Kansas — Tigers coach Dennis Gates liked the way his team approached practice and film ahead of its matchup against Central Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida.
“I saw guys in positive mindsets; I saw guys reconnected," Gates said Wednesday. "I didn’t see any kid pointing fingers. I saw guys wanting to take the brunt of the blame, which is a great atmosphere to have when you have the internal leadership.”
The first-year coach also noted that his group's loss to the Jayhawks lit a fire under the team to bounce back for the next stretch of games.
“Guys know that they did not play their very best," he said. "We know that we did not make the shots that we normally made. We know we didn’t defend how we have normally defended. We just have to go out there and see it and now learn from it.”
On a neutral court in South Florida, the Tigers will take on a UCF team led by sixth-year head coach Johnny Dawkins. At 8-2, the Golden Knights sit behind only No. 5 Houston in the American Athletic Conference.
“This is our opportunity to play a neutral-site game, which is crucial in any type of postseason play because postseason play is a neutral site," Gates said.
UCF's first loss came in double overtime against UNC Asheville. In the Knights' second defeat, they fell to current No. 25 Miami at home. UCF did pick up an overtime win over a top-40 KenPom team in Oklahoma State in Nassau, Bahamas.
Freshman forward Taylor Hendricks has been the early-season story for the Knights, averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks through nine games.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Gates emphasized what Missouri needs to improve on after its film session on its loss to Kansas.
“Our transition defense," he said. "I think our shots led to (Kansas') transition baskets. I believe they had 20-plus, 28 points in transition, and that’s not even contested. They were able to get baskets off of our mistakes, not just turnovers, but quick shots off of turnovers."
Missouri is 2-0 all-time against the Knights. It will be the Tigers' first matchup against UCF since 2018, when they beat the Knights 64-62 in overtime in Columbia.
The other game at the Classic this weekend features a St. John’s team led by former Tigers coach Mike Anderson (2006-11) going up against Florida State — led by Leonard Hamilton. Gates coached under Hamilton as a general assistant from 2004 to 2005 and a lead assistant from 2011 to 2019.
“He’s a Hall of Fame coach for a reason,” Gates said. “One thing I can’t wait for (is for) him to see our team play and then pull me to the side and tell me what he saw.”