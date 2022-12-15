Dennis Gates, center, stands with the team (copy)

Missouri coach Dennis Gates, center, stands with the team as the Missouri alma mater is played after the Tigers' loss to Kansas on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers next face UCF next Saturday in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

Following Missouri men's basketball's first loss of the season — a 95-67 trouncing at the hands of Kansas — Tigers coach Dennis Gates liked the way his team approached practice and film ahead of its matchup against Central Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida.

“I saw guys in positive mindsets; I saw guys reconnected," Gates said Wednesday. "I didn’t see any kid pointing fingers. I saw guys wanting to take the brunt of the blame, which is a great atmosphere to have when you have the internal leadership.”

