Missouri and Arkansas enter Saturday’s game as teams in polar opposite form.
Arkansas, a presumed NCAA tournament team just a month ago, is in the midst of its worst stretch of the season. In the absence of second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe, the Razorbacks have dropped five straight — including a Feb. 8 overtime loss to Missouri — and have fallen from a .500 record in conference play to 4-9.
The losing skid has certainly harmed the Hogs’ big dance dreams and losing at home against Missouri on Saturday would likely be the final nail in the coffin.
It’s certainly unlucky for Arkansas that, despite injuries to Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mark Smith, Missouri is playing its best basketball of the season at the moment.
The Tigers’ hot stretch started with their win over the Razorbacks, a game in which Missouri’s frontcourt outrebounded Arkansas by 17 and Xavier Pinson began the blazing run he is currently on, scoring 17 of his 24 points in the second half and seemingly getting to the rim whenever he wanted. Pinson was able to take advantage of Arkansas’ switching defense, using his quickness time after time to punish big men who were tasked with staying in front of a smaller guard.
Missouri has changed its style of play in the absence of Tilmon and Smith, focusing more on attacking the basket and drawing fouls.
The Razorbacks have the No. 1 ranked 3-point defense in the country and are currently holding opponents to 25.7% shooting from behind the arc. What keeps the Razorbacks from being a truly elite defense is the fact that Arkansas has almost no rim protection — four of Arkansas’ starters are 6-foot-5 or shorter and its tallest player, 6-foot-8 Reggie Chaney, is not known for his shot-blocking ability.
“I just think we have to be aggressive,” Missouri forward Mitchell Smith said. “We've got to go for boards. I mean they're not tall, they don't have much length down there.”
Thirty-four made free throws were a big factor in Missouri pulling out a win against the Hogs the first time. With the 3-point line locked down and recent success getting downhill, look for Cuonzo Martin’s team to go back to the same formula in the rematch.
On the defensive side of the ball, Missouri will have to focus on slowing down Arkansas’ wing Mason Jones, the SEC’s leading scorer. Jones averages 20.8 points per game and gets to the line frequently, ranking first in Division 1 in fouls drawn per 40 minutes.
Missouri allows more free throws to opponents than any team in the SEC. During their first game, the Tigers kept Jones to just 17 points on 3-14 shooting. However, Jones scored 11 of his 17 points from the free-throw line to allow him to still be effective enough to push the game into overtime. Keeping Jones off the line will be crucial for Missouri, which saw both Dru Smith and Reed Nikko foul out against Arkansas during the first game.
“We knew going into the game that they're a talented team," Martin said. "You have to stop (Jones) from trying to score 30 but you can't give up a lot of things because now all of a sudden you've got to guard five guys as opposed to one or two.”
Despite its recent success and best road performance of conference play in a loss against LSU, Missouri has still yet to pick up a road victory. Bud Walton Arena is a tough place to play and no matter the skid Arkansas is currently on, it still ranks as a better team than Missouri. The Razorbacks rank No. 48 per KenPom compared to Missouri’s 104th ranking and have only lost one home game that didn’t come down to the last possession, a Jan. 18 loss to No. 10 Kentucky.
Injury updates
Arkansas might finally get wing scorer Joe back against Missouri. According to Kelli Stacy of The Athletic, Joe went through most of Thursday’s practice but sat out the live portion. He will practice again Friday and will be a game-time decision Saturday.
Even if Joe returns, it’s unlikely he will see big minutes after missing time with a knee injury. However, for a team that is so reliant on Jones, having another offensive option even in limited minutes could help jumpstart an offense that scored a season-low 59 points in its last game against Florida.
For the Tigers, Mark Smith is set to miss a seventh-consecutive game with a lower back injury. Martin said that it’s a possibility Tilmon Jr. plays against the Razorbacks.
After playing limited minutes against Kentucky in Missouri’s first SEC game, Tilmon sat out eight straight games before returning Feb. 4 against Texas A&M. The junior had a setback with the stress fracture in his left foot after the loss against the Aggies and hasn’t played in the following four games.
“That's a big deal,” Pinson said about Tilmon’s possible return. “I mean he probably won't start but it'll be good to have him coming in for Reed, get some garbage minutes.”
Missouri will look to pick up its first SEC road win of the season at noon Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.