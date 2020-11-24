Two hundred and fifty-six days.
That’s how long it’s been since Missouri men’s basketball last took the floor. Since then, college basketball has gone through a nightmare.
A global pandemic surfaced back in March and halted all sports. While some leagues are back on their feet, it’s been a tad bit difficult for college basketball to return to normalcy.
The hiatus will come to an end as Missouri begins its 2020-21 campaign Wednesday night against Oral Roberts. After struggling to pencil in games, the Tigers managed to put together a short list of nonconference matchups.
“Our guys are doing a good job of treating (the pandemic) as what it is,” Martin said. “Dealing with the COVID virus is a part of life ... . They’ll make decisions, but we just hope that they’ll make sound decisions when they’re not in (the coaching staff’s) presence.”
That’s half of the equation for this year’s team — hope.
There are a number of teams in the Southeastern Conference that are more talented than the Tigers. But with the competitiveness that both players and coaches have attested to from the team, they’ll hope to edge out much of the conference with their competitive edge.
“When competition presents itself, it brings out a different level of emotions in certain players,” Martin said when asked about senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon. “It brings out something different in (Tilmon). He’s a lovable guy away from the game, but when he’s competing, he’s competing. ... All those things you expect from a senior, he’s done all of that.”
That’s the better half of the equation that this group’s success is predicated on: veteran leadership. Missouri returns practically an identical group from last season, with the only difference being a few transfers and another year under the belt of much of its core.
With upperclassmen Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson, the Tigers will look to best most teams with their experience and overall feel for the college game. Missouri has only one freshman and three total underclassmen on the team this year.
The Tigers played a slow tempo a year ago, and their new additions likely won’t change that. According to KenPom, Missouri ranked 267th in Division I in adjusted tempo, with an average of 66.5 possessions per game last season.
Missouri added another guard to its already packed backcourt this offseason with Hawaii transfer Drew Buggs, and his addition has raised a ton of questions. Buggs will fit into the backcourt, as his Hawaii team played just a bit faster last year, averaging 68.4 possessions per game. But only time will tell who will consistently start and how lineups will take shape with four lead guards now in the rotation.
Though Missouri is more talented than its Wednesday night opponent, what may make Oral Roberts tricky might be the very thing that has hurt Missouri in recent memory. The Golden Eagles played at a faster-than-average pace among Division I teams last season.
According to KenPom, Oral Roberts ranked 68th in Division I in adjusted tempo, with an average of 70.4 possessions per game. It also averaged a quick 16.1 seconds per possession. Coach Paul Mills likes his group to get up and down a lot and not chew too much clock before getting a shot off.
Oral Roberts only returns two of its top five leading scorers from last year’s team and will have to make up for the points those three other players walked away with. But the Golden Eagles consist mostly of upperclassmen themselves, so the group isn’t as outmatched as many might think.
While Missouri has committed a ton of turnovers in recent seasons, it also has forcee plenty itself. In order to cruise to a safe win in its season opener, MU will have to put a lid on Oral Roberts’ fast pace early and hope to get out and run on the fastbreak themselves.
But the task may not be so easy. The Golden Eagles were among the best in Division I when protecting the basketball last season, ranking second in the nation in turnover percentage by only coughing up the ball 13.9% of the time.
If Missouri can rattle Oral Roberts and change their style of play a bit by slowing it down and forcing turnovers, the Tigers should come out with a win. If MU plays its game and doesn’t have any rust, it should cruise.