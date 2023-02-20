After a few days to debrief following Missouri men's basketball's 69-60 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday at home, MU coach Dennis Gates described the game as an anomaly.
"There is no way we should not have been up double-digit points in that game," Gates said. "And it's just one of those outlying games that we weren't able to convert and we usually have."
Gates credited his defense for forcing 21 Texas A&M turnovers, but said MU needs to do better turning those extra possessions into points. After a stinging loss on their home floor, the Tigers (19-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) once again need to regroup for a game against another team that beat them earlier this season.
Missouri faces Mississippi State, which defeated MU 63-52 on Feb. 4 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers take on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
Mississippi State (18-9, 6-8 SEC) turned its conference season around after a rocky start — the Bulldogs are 3-1 in their four games since defeating the Tigers. In its last game, Mississippi State edged out a narrow 69-61 overtime win over Ole Miss.
Texas A&M gave MU's offense several challenges Saturday, and the Bulldogs pose a similar threat defensively. Mississippi State gives up just 59.3 points per game on average, the sixth-best mark in the nation. Missouri's 52 points against the Bulldogs were the fewest the Tigers have scored so far this season.
In the Tigers' win over Tennessee, an early 3-point barrage overcame the Volunteers' strong scoring defense. The Tigers have not won since that thrilling game in Knoxville, Tennessee, and started out shooting 0 for 5 from beyond the arc against Auburn, putting MU in an early hole it failed to climb out of.
As the Tigers look to start out with a quicker offense Tuesday, MU's defensive focus is once again on Tolu Smith. Smith starred in the teams' first meeting, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds, one of eight double-double performances this season.
"What's unique is his time of possession is very low, but his effectiveness is very high," Gates said. "It doesn't take much, he does a great job of timing, getting to the basket, creating whatever advantage he can. But also his teammates do a great job of delivering that ball in spaces where only he could catch it."
"He's really physical," Kobe Brown said. "He has great touch around the rim and he just never quits. He's a constant worker. He has really good endurance."
Limiting Smith and catching fire from 3 early are vital for the Tigers to hit their target of 70 or more points and overcome their losing streak. With just four regular-season games remaining, MU can benefit from an impressive performance on its home floor and gain some momentum before another road trip.