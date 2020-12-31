In almost all cases, what goes up must come down. In Missouri men’s basketball’s case, it finally came down from its undefeated ride Wednesday night, and it was an ugly, hard fall.
In a battle of unbeaten teams, No. 7 Tennessee waltzed into Mizzou Arena to show Missouri what one of the best programs in the country really looks like. After a couple of ranked wins already under their belts, the Tigers hoped to show that their ranking was legitimate.
Instead, the Volunteers dominated the Tigers from buzzer to buzzer. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s group never stood a chance. Not because Missouri is a bad team, though. Missouri has been an impressive, cohesive group this season with a real résumé. But Tennessee is better. The Volunteers have one of the best defenses in college basketball, and there is a single thing that immediately separates the two programs: talent.
Both teams are experienced. Missouri has a long list of upperclassmen, but many of those players are middle of the pack in terms of talent in the conference. Tennessee not only has more talented veterans in players like Victor Bailey Jr., Santiago Vescovi, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons and more, but the Volunteers have sheer talent coming off their bench in five-star freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson.
Missouri has no true “bucket-getter.” It doesn’t have someone who can put the ball on the floor and create a shot more often than not. It can be argued that Xavier Pinson is that guy, but his half-court offense is often stagnant considering he’s a below-average shooter. Tennessee, on the other hand, has two freshmen that can score off the bounce without forcing anything, and neither start. There are simply levels to talent in the Southeastern Conference.
As for Missouri’s other starting guards, Tennessee’s menacing defense exposed the Tigers. Dru and Mark Smith combined for eight total shots in the game. Mark Smith was forced to get his two field goals at the rim, while Dru Smith was constantly pressured into coughing the ball up, leading to five turnovers. Pinson was the only Tiger in double figures, with 11 points, but even he shot 2 of 7 from the field.
With Yves Pons manning the middle, Missouri consistently crumbled inside the paint and subsequently forced quite a few 3s. The Tigers were a below-average 3-point shooting team entering the game, but their 3-for-16 display from beyond the arc has them ranked 294th in 3-point percentage in Division I.
The Volunteers made the Tigers look like a junior varsity team in the SEC. Missouri had more turnovers (21) than field goals (16). While that might not happen again, if there’s a chance it does, it will happen against Tennessee. Missouri likely won’t play another team as talented as Tennessee throughout the rest of its conference schedule.
But the Tigers will have to face the Volunteers again. Perhaps more than once if they reunite in the conference tournament. Luckily for the Tigers, it doesn’t get much better than Tennessee in college basketball. Martin noted that given the amount of conference games, there’s hardly time to dwell on the past.
“The great thing about league play,” Martin said, “(is) it turns around quick, so you don’t have a lot of time to sulk about it.”
The Tigers will have to pick their heads up as soon as Saturday, as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the unbeaten Razorbacks.
Arkansas is a good program, with a combination of solid veterans, grad transfers and freshman talent in Moses Moody. The Razorbacks play smart basketball, limiting turnovers and managing to control the offensive glass. The primary difference in Missouri and Arkansas is that Missouri has had the kitchen sink thrown at it while Arkansas’ first glimpse of real competition came just Wednesday in a win against Auburn.
To no surprise, Missouri will rely on its experience. The Razorbacks’ top three scorers are all guards who average at least 14 points per game. If Missouri can keep up and play some of the defense it was credited for prior to Wednesday, then it should win. As talented as Moody is, we’ve seen the Tigers allow up to 40 points from an individual (Ayo Dosunmo) and still win. Their games also aren’t similar at all.
Moody is a high-IQ off-guard who has knocked down the long ball at a 40.5% clip. He creates most of his offense off the ball, though if Missouri plays anything like it did Wednesday, Moody may be able to have some fun off the dribble. The 6-foot-6-inch guard plays within the offense and doesn’t force anything. But his 3-pointer is the biggest threat to the Tigers. If the Tigers can force him off of the line and live with him shooting tough shots inside the arc, then that is their best bet.
Moody should be their primary focus, though in any other case, transfer Justin Smith would pose the biggest matchup problem for Missouri’s frontcourt. Smith is a 6-7 wing that would cause switching problems for the Tigers. But Smith exited Wednesday’s game versus Auburn early with an ankle injury and was later spotted in a boot. The Razorbacks still managed a win, but Smith accounts for 7.1 boards per game for his group, corralling much of what 7-3 Connor Vanover doesn’t get to. If he doesn’t play, it makes focusing on Moody that much easier.
As Martin said following Wednesday’s loss, the Tigers will have to shake things off quickly if they want to put a lid on Moody and the Razorbacks Saturday morning.