Former Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick has Missouri in his top five, and will be taking a visit to Columbia on April 19.
Shedrick, standing at 6-foot-11, would fill a need for Missouri in its starting lineup. He averaged 6.2 points per game for the Cavaliers, along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, in 17.5 minutes per game.
While he came off the bench many times this season, Shedrick started Virginia's upset loss to Furman in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and he put on a show. He scored 15 points, pulled in 13 rebounds and blocked four shots in what would be his last game for the Cavaliers.
Missouri is in the running for Shedrick along with Duke, Texas, Kansas State and Xavier. On3 projects Duke as the slight favorite for Shedrick, with a 37.5% chance to land the big man, but Missouri is in second at 32.8.