Former Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick has Missouri in his top five, and will be taking a visit to Columbia on April 19.

Shedrick, standing at 6-foot-11, would fill a need for Missouri in its starting lineup. He averaged 6.2 points per game for the Cavaliers, along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, in 17.5 minutes per game.

