Going into the second half Tuesday, Missouri was up 39-27 against Mississippi State and it looked all but in the bag for the Tigers.
Missouri had played its best half of the season. The Tigers were shooting 50% at the midway point, and after the season-long emphasis on protecting the ball by coach Cuonzo Martin, his group had a single turnover after a half. Even after a virtually flawless half from MU, Mississippi State wasn’t out of the game.
The Bulldogs proved to be nowhere near defeated, as they outscored the Tigers 51-24 in the second half after scoring just 27 points in the first.
Missouri’s meltdown may be an anomaly, or it may be foreshadowing how the team will shape up in March.
The Tigers have been mediocre for several seasons, but after Missouri stunned the college basketball world multiple times this year, it is a small surprise that the struggles of yesteryear still are buried beneath those ranked wins.
Fans saw a glimpse of the Missouri team they’ve come to know versus Tennessee. Many brushed that off, as the Volunteers are one of the best teams in the country this season, chalking up the loss to Tennessee being better.Members of the team took responsibility for crumbling against Mississippi State.
“They were taking a lot of tough shots,” Jeremiah Tilmon said. “They were getting to the basket easier than what they were in the first half. We just couldn’t stop them and that’s just on us.”
Tilmon isn’t wrong. The Tigers defense could have been better, but ultimately things came down to the Bulldogs’ backcourt drilling multiple tough shots to open the rest of the floor for their teammates.
Every Missouri player other than Tilmon struggled to score throughout the night. Even Tilmon could have been better on the glass — the Bulldogs outrebounded the Tigers 37-22.
Dru Smith ended up with 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting but had quiet stretches and experienced foul trouble late in the game.
Xavier Pinson had a career-high eight assists, but nobody noticed because he shot 4 for 13, 3 for 10 in the second half, with two of those buckets coming when the game was already out of reach.
Mark Smith also went missing — again. After being the team’s leading scorer for much of nonconference play, seven points on 2-of-7 shooting just isn’t adequate. Smith has now scored fewer than 10 points in four of the Tigers’ past five outings.
Mitchell Smith had an unfamiliar green light from 3-point range and went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.
“I want him to shoot open 3s,” Martin said. “Those are shots he takes a lot in practice. He makes them in practice. I want him to be confident in shooting.”
Whether it was a lack of confidence is unknown, but Mitchell’s misses all were untimely. Javon Pickett did provide some good minutes in the beginning of the first half. But there wasn’t much from him after that. Despite Missouri’s struggles, it might have had the firepower to grind out a win if it hadn’t been for the fight from the Bulldogs’ backcourt.
Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart especially made one tough shot after another, combining to give new value to the midrange jumper.
The two combined for 36 points on 14-of-20 shooting in the second half and led the way to the Tigers’ worst nightmare.
As good as Stewart and Molinar were, their combined 70% shooting in the second half would be difficult for any guard tandem to sustain.
Most teams want to shut off the long ball and shots in the lane, forcing teams to take mid-range jumpers. The Bulldogs happened to get in rhythm, and Stewart channeled his inner Chris Paul, dominating the game with two-point jumpers. The number of tough shots that Stewart and Molinar knocked down hardly seems replicable.
More times than not, holding an opponent’s starting backcourt to 1-of-2 3-point shooting in the second half is a blueprint for winning. But things didn’t go the Tigers’ way Tuesday, and they drew a short straw despite cutting off long shots.
After checking all the boxes for Martin’s game plan in the first half, Missouri couldn’t catch a break through the remainder of the game.
But this is college basketball, and if you don’t bring your game, even the best teams can get knocked off.