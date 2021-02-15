Missouri men’s basketball hasn’t been this vulnerable all season.
The Tigers built a strong resume leading up to last week. They even found themselves cracking the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last Monday for the first time since 2013. But after two consecutive losses, No. 20 Missouri’s reputation is at risk.
For a team that is still trying to prove itself in the final weeks of the regular season, there is hardly room for error. The past two years have made it that way. Low expectations and disappointing results have been a theme for the Tigers. After 11 weeks of top-tier basketball before the past two losses, the week ahead — and more specifically Tuesday’s game at Georgia — is critical if Missouri wants to maintain its current tournament resume.
Missouri was a projected No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as recently as Saturday afternoon. After a home loss to Arkansas, that’s changed to a No. 5 seed, according to multiple experts. Analytics aren’t in favor of the Tigers, as they have yet to crack KenPom’s top 25 despite spending 10 straight weeks in the AP Top 25.
The Tigers should want to remain in the 4-seed range to set themselves up with the best possible first-round tournament matchup. In order to do so, they cannot lose games like they did to the Razorbacks on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. They especially can’t lose to a Georgia team that hasn’t found its footing in Southeastern Conference play.
Most of Missouri’s troubles against Arkansas can be traced back to one underlying issue: senior Jeremiah Tilmon’s absence. The senior forward missed his first game of the season due to a death in his family and will miss the trip to Athens, Georgia, for Tuesday’s game as well.
Tilmon isn’t exactly Joel Embiid. But at his peak, he’s Missouri’s equivalent low-post threat at the collegiate level, and his presence on the backside in Saturday’s game could have delivered Missouri a win. Everything points back to Tilmon. Without him in Athens, things become tougher.
Missouri still can win at Georgia. It nearly beat now-No. 24 Arkansas without Tilmon, and the Razorbacks are miles ahead of Georgia as a team. The Bulldogs are 5-8 in league play and have lost two straight. If the Tigers play their cards right, the game shouldn’t come down to one or two possessions as it did against the Razorbacks.
Georgia’s defense isn’t exactly intimidating. It’s far from active, ranking 269th in Division I in blocked shots and 325th in steals. That leaves room for Missouri to be as aggressive as ever in attacking off the dribble, which it’ll need to be in Tilmon’s absence. The Tigers chucked up a season-high 32 3-point attempts against Arkansas without the big man on the court.
The Bulldogs aren’t the best at defending the 3-point line. If the Tigers wanted to, they could shoot another 30 shots from deep, but that game plan is hardly reliable or sustainable. Even after a 13-for-32 3-point shooting performance against Arkansas, Missouri is averaging 6.7 made 3s, tied for 240th in Division I.
Georgia scores 57.8% of its points from inside the arc. For the greatest chance to win, Missouri must prioritize paint defense. Mitchell Smith and Kobe Brown will have to step up. Parker Braun will need to turn in big minutes again. The Tigers will require efficient minutes from most of their frontcourt while Tilmon remains away from the team.
If the Tigers don’t prioritize interior defense, there is the possibility that the Bulldogs could have similar success to Mississippi, the Tigers’ opponent a week ago. The 80-59 loss to Ole Miss was a nightmare Missouri can’t afford to relive.
If the Tigers want to restore their reputation and start to solidify their tournament seeding, they cannot lose Tuesday in Athens. Every game from this point on is a must win.