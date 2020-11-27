Missouri men’s basketball has became another victim of the schedule uncertainties of this season.
The Tigers opted out Friday of their scheduled appearance in the "Bubbleville" multi-team event at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut next week, per a team source. Missouri hasn’t received a positive COVID-19 test this season, but instead chose to cancel its trip because of “several unknowns.”
The team was originally slated to play games against Boston College and Oregon on Dec. 2 and 3, respectively. With the Ducks opting out last week, it provided the Tigers with more uncertainty than they likely imagined when initially entering the tournament.
Missouri is actively searching for other games prior to its next scheduled game, a Dec. 6 meeting at Wichita State. The Shockers have had problems of their own, though; the team paused its basketball activities following a positive test Nov. 23 upon arriving at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota.
There is no telling whether Missouri will look to stay closer to home or if it will aim to play one or two games between now and Wichita State . A single game scheduled for next week also would not rule out the possibility of scheduling of a game later in the month, a team source said.
The Tigers are looking to extend their win streak to two games following a 91-64 victory in their season opener against Oral Roberts on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.