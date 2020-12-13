Missouri hasn't gotten a lot of attention over the past few seasons, but it looks like that might change.
The Tigers have been underdogs in multiple games this season, with many not taking Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and his squad as seriously as they should have. However, the Tigers have put college basketball on notice with their 5-0 start, which is their best since 2013.
With younger teams like Kentucky and Duke struggling, it has been the deeper, experienced squads that have seen the most success. Missouri fits that mold with six of its top seven scorers this season being upperclassmen.
The Tigers defeated No. 6 Illinois (4-2) on Saturday despite Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith giving them less than their usual contributions, each fouling out.
Even when Tilmon was on the court, he struggled to get anything going against 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn. Tilmon finished with three points, all coming from the free-throw line. Smith's struggles against his former school continued Saturday, only scoring six points. Last season, Smith went scoreless against the Illini in 25 minutes.
The Tigers still dominated much of the contest. Missouri had six players score six or more points, while Illinois had only six players register a point all game.
The Tigers got contributions from all around as four players had points in the double digits.
Javon Pickett's 14 points off the bench continued his trend of playing well against Illinois. In three career games against the Illini, Pickett has averaged 15.7 points per game.
Speaking of the bench, Missouri got a much-needed spark from Mitchell Smith, Parker Braun and Jordan Wilmore. All three played valuable time while Tilmon was sidelined with foul trouble.
The 81-78 victory over Illinois marks three straight wins for the Tigers over the Illini.
“It’s big to win it three years in a row,” Martin said. “That’s not easy and they’re a very talented team.”
This is the second win for Missouri against a team in the top 25 of the Associated Press' college basketball poll, with the first coming against Oregon on Dec. 2.
It remains to be seen whether the Tigers are legitimate Southeastern Conference contenders. However, it does look like Missouri is much better than 10th in the conference, which is where the media picked them to finish just a month ago.
“Anything can happen,” Martin said. “You go into league play and you lose a key guy or injuries. There’s so much stuff that goes into it.”
With winning comes notoriety and accomplishments, which Missouri might get a lot of in the coming days.
The Tigers might be in the AP Top 25 this week. This would be the first time since January 2014 that Missouri would be ranked.
While this will rile up Tiger fans, Martin doesn't particularly care for any rankings.
"It's all phony to me, at the end of the day," Martin said. "That's buddy-buddy, behind-the-scenes stuff. I've never been a fan of it. I don't cut side deals and I don't (have) those types of relationships."
His players don't get caught up with the predictions either.
“As a team, we haven’t discussed the rankings or where we were picked,” Dru Smith said. “It doesn’t really mean too much to us at this point in the year.”
Before this past Wednesday's 69-60 win over Liberty, the Tigers spoke on dealing with the recent attention they've been getting.
“We’ll be able to handle it well,” Dru Smith said. “It’s something that honestly we haven’t really experienced to this point. At the end of the day, we know that it’s just the beginning of the season, and it’s still early, and that we have a lot of work to do. You have to be thankful for it, but at the same time, take it with a grain of salt and keep moving forward.”
While Missouri basketball is making its case as one of the top teams in the country, it will be interesting to see if they can handle the pressure that would come if they become a ranked team.
Martin believes that his squad is up for the task, but only time will tell.
“I think they’re okay with it, but you have to go through it,” Martin said. “As you continue to work and have success, then that’s different. You might get phone calls from people never got calls from. All those sorts of things, you have to be careful about. We try to keep it ground level here as a coaching staff.”