Missouri men’s basketball’s defense flew around the court as Coastal Carolina tried pounding the ball inside early, but Noah Carter swatted the would-be floater out of bounds. Nick Honor chased the ensuing inbound pass and deflected it out of bounds again, before Missouri forced a shot clock violation to end an early Coastal possession.
Missouri combined this defensive energy with methodical offense to secure a 89-51 win over the Chanticleers on Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Coastal’s fast-paced tempo is the reason why it ranks sixth in the nation in points per game, averaging 95. Missouri averages 91, and both teams tried to push the tempo early. The difference in the opening five minutes: Missouri scored five of its first nine field-goal attempts while Coastal Carolina went just 1-for-9.
Missouri’s defense created difficult shots and hounded the Chanticleers in the early stages of the game, which allowed it to weather a three-minute scoring drought.
But the Tigers roared back to life with help from their defense, which forced four turnovers in a 6:05 span helping Missouri to a 15-0 run. After a steal by Sean East II, he lobbed it up for Isiaih Mosley, who threw down an emphatic dunk to put the Tigers up 31-11.
When the Tigers needed to slow their offense down, they moved the ball well, making smart passes and avoiding sloppy turnovers that could lead to easy points for the fast-paced Chanticleers. Missouri finished with just two turnovers in opening first half.
"I'm just very thankful that our guys are continuing to get better," coach Dennis Gates said. "27 assists, nine turnovers. I've never been a part of a program until now... to have 20 plus turnovers in six straight games, its tremendous and it says a lot."
Ronnie DeGray III, who Gates said midweek he was looking to play more along with Mohamed Diarra, checked into the game with 8:50 left in the first half. He immediately made an impact, knocking down a 3 and grabbing a rebound on the ensuing Chanticleers possession. DeGray finished the first period logging four minutes with three points and two rebounds.
Coastal went on a mini 6-0 run, but that was silenced when Mosley hit his second 3 of the half. Mosley led the way in scoring in the first half, finishing the opening period with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Missouri continued to methodically cut apart Coastal Carolina. DeAndre Gholston found East wide-open under the basket with a no-look pass. Later in the half when Coastal sped up the floor and guard Henry Abraham had an open man in the corner, Honor refused to give up on the play and came out of nowhere to swat the pass out of bounds. He knocked down a 3 two possessions later.
After another gritty defensive possession with just more than a minute remaining, D’Moi Hodge came away with the ball and sprinted on the floor with Noah Carter for a two-on-one, before Carter finished with his signature two-hand jam. Missouri ended the half shooting 47% from the field, 37% from 3 and forced 10 turnovers from Coastal Carolina to take a 45-32 lead into the break. The Tigers held Coastal to its lowest first-half point total all season.
Missouri continued to make life difficult for Coastal in the paint in the second half. DeAndre Gholston swatted a layup attempt, and Kobe Brown added another block on the ensuing defensive possession early in the period. The Tigers also continued to press, and Coastal Carolina was unable to break quickly enough to get the looks it wanted.
Brown went to work in the paint offensively in the second period. He scored four quick points in the paint and finished the night with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
"Kobe ignited us by getting points in the paint," Gates said. "By getting points in the paint when nobody else would. And I think when you read the game the way that he was able to read the game, his unselfish spirit allows him to come away with 17 points, seven rebounds, and he had probably 10 plus assist attempts while only recording three assists. So I'm proud of him for that."
Coastal could not get its offense going, turning the ball over four times in a span of just more than three minutes as the Tigers opened the game up with a 16-1 run. Isiaih Mosley continued to be productive, knocking down another 3 to extend the lead to 64-35.
"Isiaih Mosley, Mr. Microwave, I thought he did a great job," Gates said. "I think tonight was one of the first nights he's played in front of his mom in a long time and, you know, it showed with his intensity, his intelligence throughout the game, (and) you can see him getting more and more comfortable."
DeGray returned with 12:27 to go in the second half and grabbed another rebound and was fouled. He later scooped up a loose ball, which led to a Hodge 3 at the other end. He added a layup with just under 1:30 left to finish with five points and four rebounds.
"When we subbed him in, our team got better," Gates said. "To have four rebounds in eight minutes of play, one rebound every two minutes. He's going to be crucial for us moving forward."
Missouri continued to run away with the contest. With 9:31 left, Honor knocked down at 3 off an assist by Brown. The basket was Honor’s 1,000th career point and increased Missouri’s lead to 70-43.
As the lead grew, the Tigers hit another dry patch with just more than five minutes to play. Missouri turned the ball over three times in a 2:41 stretch, but Coastal Carolina failed to capitalize failing to connect on a field goal in the same span.
Missouri quickly got the crowd back on its feet, however, with four straight dunks. Aidan Shaw started things off catching a lob from Hodge, before Hodge snatched a steal and threw it down. On the ensuing possession, the Tigers forced an airball, raced down the court, and Shaw was wide open for a dunk underneath. They forced yet another turnover with Mosley throwing it down and then another that he converted into a layup.
"That was a big point coach made after one of those games we had, where we got up and, you know, we took our foot off the gas, got lackadaisical." Brown said. "So it was good to see that no matter, you know, us being up whatever it was, we still locked in on the game plan and we handled business."
Missouri’s 10-0 run late sealed a huge win and improved the Tigers to 6-0. Mosley lead the way in scoring with 23 points and Missouri converted 27 Coastal Carolina turnovers into 32 points. Hodge and Brown joined Mosley in double figures.
Missouri next faces Houston Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.