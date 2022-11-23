Missouri men’s basketball’s defense flew around the court as Coastal Carolina tried pounding the ball inside early, but Noah Carter swatted the would-be floater out of bounds. Nick Honor chased the ensuing inbound pass and deflected it out of bounds again, before Missouri forced a shot clock violation to end an early Coastal possession.

Missouri combined this defensive energy with methodical offense to secure a 89-51 win over the Chanticleers on Friday at Mizzou Arena.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

