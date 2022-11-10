Missouri men’s basketball is set to play its second game of the 2022-23 season, when it welcomes Penn to Mizzou Arena on Friday.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.
The Tigers started the season on the right foot with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana, in a game that did not feel as close as the scoreline suggests. The Screaming Eagles were down by 18 points with just over five minutes remaining before a 3-point barrage cut into the large deficit. Despite the Screaming Eagles’ strong shooting performance, Missouri coach Dennis Gates made sure his players did not waver.
“All summer, all fall we’ve been preaching connectivity and just always staying together, it’s gonna fight through the tough times,” guard DeAndre Gholston said. “So (Gates) just kept saying ‘keep going, fight through it, we’re gonna prevail, we’re gonna win,’ so we just kept trying to fight through it.”
The Tigers won’t have long to debrief the positives and negatives of their first game as they prepare for a quick turnaround matchup against Penn. The Quakers (0-1) began their season with a 78-50 loss to Iona. Former MU guard Anton Brookshire had four points, one assist and one rebound in 10 minutes for the Gaels.
Penn enters the 2022-23 season seeking its first win since Feb. 19. Penn lost its final three games of its last campaign, including a first round defeat in the Ivy League tournament to second-seeded Yale.
The Quakers return their top scorer — and best player from last season — Jordan Dingle. Dingle averaged 20.9 points per game, the 12th best mark in the nation, and was named first team All-Ivy. Dingle scored 16 points in Penn’s loss to Iona.
While Missouri begins a new era under Gates, the Quakers are coached by Steve Donahue, who enters his eighth season at the helm. Donahue was named Ivy League coach of the year in 2018, when he led Penn to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2007.
Missouri’s matchup with the Quakers is part of a stretch of three games in five days to start the season (the Tigers’ third game of the season is against Lindenwood on Sunday). Gates said the schedule congestion is necessary to prepare his team for different styles, and help its stamina.
“I think you have to have those moments, especially to start the season because at some point, that endurance is going to show itself throughout your year.”
There’s two contrasting styles, you have Southern Indiana style, and now you have Penn style that was created by our scheduling, and that’s something that we wanted to do, give ourselves an opportunity to define who we are,” Gates said.
Gates also identified a goal for his team as the season carries on: maintain a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Gates thinks he has the personnel who can prevent turnovers and make smart decisions on the floor.
“We have guards who are able to distribute but also score, guys that (are) gonna take care of the ball. If you look at our turnovers (against Southern Indiana) it was moving screens, it was trying to be unselfish and make an extra pass it was never lack of decision making,” Gates said.
Gates added that if the Tigers knocked down more open shots against Southern Indiana, they could have come away with 25 or 30 assists. MU finished with 20 assists against the Screaming Eagles, but shot just 25% from 3-point range.
While Gates hopes the shooting can improve in Missouri’s second game, he wants his team to continue to learn how to deal with adversity, without having to put all of his cards on the table.
“What we do as head coaches is try to see how we can benefit and get our team better, without showing everything that we have in our in our playbook or defensive scheme,” Gates said.
As this new-look Missouri side gets experience under its belt, Gates is looking at the Tigers matchup against the Quakers to provide another opportunity for MU to discover itself:
“We’re curious of who we are, and we’re going to consistently find that, and Penn is a great opponent to allow us to get to know even more about ourselves,” he said.