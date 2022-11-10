DeAndre Gholston takes a deep breath before shooting a penalty shot (copy)

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw against Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers face Penn in their second game of the season Friday.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

Missouri men’s basketball is set to play its second game of the 2022-23 season, when it welcomes Penn to Mizzou Arena on Friday.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you