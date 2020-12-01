Just as it looked as though Missouri and Oregon would no longer come together for their first meeting in 10 years, Ducks coach Dana Altman worked magic behind the scenes to finally reunite the two programs.
Missouri was originally slated to play Oregon and Boston College as part of the Bubbleville tournaments at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, but the Ducks dropped out, and the Tigers soon followed suit.
The two found their way back to each other like Cinderella and her lost slipper.
“We were both scheduled to play in Connecticut; it just didn’t work out,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Dana working behind the scenes found an opportunity in Omaha. We just felt, ‘Let’s get teams and make it work.’”
The two programs settled to play Wednesday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will mark the 10-year anniversary of the last time the two teams faced each other. The Tigers extended their win streak against the Ducks with an 83-80 win Dec. 2, 2010.
Missouri is 5-0 all time against Oregon, but the Ducks have a chance to end that streak Wednesday.
It will be Oregon’s season opener, and the team’s dynamic is different from last year. The Ducks lost a few high-level recruits and their lead guard in All-American Payton Pritchard, but they did manage to return a number of players from last year’s team, similar to Missouri.
While Missouri has gotten its feet wet this season with a single game under its belt, it has yet to square off against an AP Top 25 opponent.
Oregon has loads of talent, with Will Richardson, Chris Duarte and N’Faly Dante headlining its squad. Though there are a couple of players the Ducks will likely miss because of transfer waiver issues, the team still remains talented. The chunk of what makes Missouri go is its guards, and Oregon has the talent to match and more.
MU’s opening 91-64 win against Oral Roberts last Wednesday featured a high-scoring, faster-paced game with great shooting.
The ability for the Tigers to crash the boards and get to their spots to draw fouls opened up the offense down the stretch and helped them both get out and run. Missouri also was able to tack on points from the free throw line. But that task might not be so easy against the Ducks.
Oregon matches up well with Missouri, and while the Tigers have Dru Smith to help slow down the Ducks’ guards, Oregon has more than one guard to check. Duarte and Richardson averaged 12.9 and 11.0 points per game, respectively, last season.
Richardson was the secondary ball handler next to Pritchard and can likely play either guard spot with how well he can spot up. Richardson shot an efficient 46.9% from 3-point range last season, and when he wasn’t spotting up, he was blowing by tight closeouts to finish with finesse at the rim.
Duarte makes his money on the wing and finds himself in transition often after being a nuisance in the passing lanes; the senior averaged 1.7 steals last season. He’ll likely slide to the three position, assuming freshman Jalen Terry comes in and immediately starts at point guard.
Terry was the Ducks’ biggest grab this past offseason. Ranked No. 69 in his class by Rivals, Terry comes in as a crafty, high-scoring, small-build point guard. He can likely run the show for the Ducks next year depending on how this season goes for him.
Nevertheless, Terry rounds out a three-headed guard tandem for the Ducks that will terrorize teams throughout the season. That’s two more guards than Dru Smith can guard on the perimeter at once. If the Tigers want a good shot at winning, they’ll have to tighten their perimeter defense.
It helped Missouri in its first game that senior big man Jeremiah Tilmon corralled 12 boards, leading the way toward a big gap on the glass between the Tigers and the Golden Eagles.
“Twelve rebounds is a normal night for (Tilmon),” Martin said.
Missouri will have to pray for that to be true, because it was Tilmon’s rebounding that allowed the team to get out and run — a refreshing change in pace. But while Missouri has a Tilmon, Oregon has a Dante.
Dante didn’t play as much last year behind senior center Shakur Juiston and veteran big man Francis Okoro, but he still managed 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
With both Okoro and Juiston gone, the former No. 29 overall recruit has a chance for a collegiate coming-out party this season. Only time will tell whether Tilmon gets the first invitation to that party, but if he does, Missouri’s new grab-and-go system is at risk.
Oregon ranked 39th in Division I last season in offensive rebound percentage according to KenPom. Although Oregon lost a couple of good rebounding bigs, the priority likely hasn’t changed for the program. If the Ducks can take on a similar shape to last year’s team on the offensive glass, it’ll hurt the Tigers’ hopes of getting out and running.
The Ducks also took care of the ball fairly well, only turning it over 17.5% of the time to the Tigers’ 20.9%. The Ducks were also among the best outside shooting teams in the country last season, ranking second in the nation with a whopping 39.2%. With the guard tandem they have, they’ll look for last season’s hot shooting to leak over. If it does, all signs point to getting Missouri back to a slower pace.
Missouri can hope to keep up on the scoreboard as guards Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith and Mark Smith combined for 51 points last game. If those guys can get going and Tilmon can still make an impression on the interior, the Tigers can come away with a narrow win in Omaha.
If they can’t manage Oregon’s perimeter talent, crash the glass as expected or go shot-for-shot with the Ducks, then the Tigers’ streak may end Wednesday.