Four-star 2023 shooting guard recruit Marquavious Brown announced his top four schools, with Missouri being among them. The others are Georgia, Texas Tech and Alabama-Birmingham. He will make his announcement at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Brown is the No. 108 overall recruit and No. 23 shooting guard in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
Brown, if he commits to the Tigers, would be coach Cuonzo Martin's first commitment for the 2023 class. Four-star 2022 small forward Aidan Shaw committed to Missouri in September, and the Tigers are still in the mix for five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, who is yet to announce his collegiate commitment.