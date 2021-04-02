The transfer portal hasn’t treated Missouri men’s basketball well this offseason.
With five players entering the portal, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin will likely have to dig into the transfer market to fill out his remaining roster spots.
Missouri took another step toward that goal Friday, landing a commitment from Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon, the sophomore guard announced via Twitter.
IMA GIVE IT ALL GOT💛 pic.twitter.com/Lu1illI79l— DaJuan Gordon (@Thatboyquaye) April 3, 2021
Gordon played in 57 games for the Wildcats the past two seasons. He started 22 of Kansas State’s 25 games this season, averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.
The Chicago native’s game fits Martin’s coaching style. Gordon defends at a high level, with his 1.2 steals per game ranking 13th in the Big 12 this season.
While Gordon isn’t much of a 3-point shooter, he makes up for it with his efficiency inside the arc. The 6-foot-4 guard converted on 49.6% of his 2-pointers over the past two seasons.
Gordon’s addition to the Tigers comes days after former Missouri guard Mark Smith announced he was transferring to Kansas State. Gordon is the second offseason commitment for the Tigers, joining Green Bay transfer Amari Davis.
With Gordon’s commitment, Missouri currently has three scholarship spots available.