Missouri men's basketball coach, Dennis Gates, center, talks to senior Kobe (copy)

Missouri coach Dennis Gates, center, talks to senior forward Kobe Brown, during the Tigers' road game against Wichita State on Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri men’s basketball is just one win away from carrying an undefeated record into its highly anticipated matchup against Kansas next Saturday.

Before that, however, the Tigers must pass their third test against an Ohio Valley Conference team — in-state foe Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

