Missouri men’s basketball is just one win away from carrying an undefeated record into its highly anticipated matchup against Kansas next Saturday.
Before that, however, the Tigers must pass their third test against an Ohio Valley Conference team — in-state foe Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri (8-0) previously defeated OVC opponents Southern Indiana and Lindenwood.
Southeast Missouri (5-3) has lost its last two games, falling by two points to UC Davis last Sunday before an 84-68 loss to Milwaukee on Monday. The Redhawks finished 14-18 overall and 8-9 in OVC play last season, reaching and the semifinals of the conference tournament before losing to eventual champion Murray State.
SEMO is ranked 274th in KenPom, above only Houston Christian, Lindenwood and Mississippi Valley State among opponents Missouri has played thus far. Phillip Russell, the Redhawks’ second-leading scorer last season, is averaging 14.6 points per game this season.
Kobe Clark could also have an impact against the Tigers. Clark averages the most minutes on the team with 31.8 per game and leads the Redhawks in rebounds (9.5), steals (2.0) and blocks (1.5) per game.
Missouri men’s basketball tweeted Thursday that the Kansas game is a sellout. While it may be difficult for the players not to think about the Tigers’ first home game against the Jayhawks since 2011, the team continues to prepare the matchup in front of them.
“Its almost like a trap game,” MU forward Ronnie DeGray III said. “You’re trying to look over the big picture, but SEMO is a really good team, one of the top mid-majors, so we’re really preparing for what they have these next couple days and taking them as if they were Kansas, also.”
When asked about the recent sellout announcement for the Kansas game, coach Dennis Gates politely reminded a reporter that the SEMO game was Sunday, joking that we all sometimes mix up the days. He looks forward to an equally packed Mizzou Arena for the Tigers’ matchup against the Redhawks and said it is key to keep himself and his players focused on the task at hand.
“Sunday’s game against SEMO is very important, and our guys know that, as well,” Gates said. “So ultimately, when we look at the big picture, we’ll stay in the moment; we try to not look too far behind but learn from the past.”