Facing a Mississippi State team built to counter Missouri’s up-tempo style, the Tigers struggled Saturday. Bulldogs star Tolu Smith — who notched 25 points and 12 rebounds — punished MU, which committed an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers. Missouri’s leading scorer Kobe Brown was kept quiet with just 10 points during their trip to Starkville, Mississippi.
The loss dropped MU (17-6, 5-5 SEC) back to .500 in conference play, but the Tigers have a chance to move back into the win column. They return home for a game against South Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday on SEC Network.
South Carolina (8-15, 1-9) hasn’t enjoyed a promising start under first-year head coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks have not won since Jan. 10, when they beat Kentucky 71-68 on the road at Rupp Arena. They suffered a narrow 65-63 defeat to Arkansas in their most-recent game.
While Paris’ team has struggled on the court so far, the head coach has been able to show off his ability to recruit.
South Carolina’s team is headlined by former five-star recruit GG Jackson, who reclassified from the 2023 class to join the Gamecocks this season. Jackson leads South Carolina in scoring and rebounding with 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
MU will have to face Jackson after notching its season low in points against the Bulldogs on Saturday, scoring just 52 as Mississippi State shut down the Tigers’ prolific offense.
“We didn’t play well in Mississippi,” Gates said. “And that’s the part that I think (for) our guys it resonates and hurts more. It’s one thing for both teams to play well and then you win or lose, but ultimately we did not play well. So we have to just continue to go out and strive to play well and play better than we did last game.”
While Mississippi State’s defense gave the Tigers problems, South Carolina is a less intimidating challenge — on paper, at least. The Gamecocks surrender 72.7 points per game, while MU is still ranked in the top 15 in scoring. The Tigers, meanwhile, average 81.9 points per game, even despite their struggles against the Bulldogs.
Gates also experimented with lineups Saturday, starting Sean East II in place of Isiaih Mosley, while Mabor Majak played his first minutes since the Tigers’ game against Houston Christian on Nov. 26.
MU forward Aidan Shaw did not play against the Bulldogs and has notched just 13 minutes combined in MU’s past two games. Gates said he is looking for more from the freshman to reach his potential, as well as improve his strength and size as he progresses.
“He has to be on the path of development, and on that path of development understanding certain things, being in the right spot, that’s the biggest challenge,” Gates said. “The last thing is being able to rebound. Right now he’s rebounding that one rebound every six-and-a-half minutes and that’s not acceptable for him, and I’ve talked to him about that.”
While they continue to struggle on the road, the Tigers can generate some momentum with a win against the struggling Gamecocks on Tuesday. A bounce-back victory would represent a necessary return to form before MU travels for a difficult test against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
UP NEXT What: MU vs South Carolina When: 8 p.m Tuesday Where: Mizzou Arena How to watch: SEC Network