Missouri Mississippi St Basketball

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates reacts to a play during the Tigers' game against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 63-52. MU face South Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

 Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press

Facing a Mississippi State team built to counter Missouri’s up-tempo style, the Tigers struggled Saturday. Bulldogs star Tolu Smith — who notched 25 points and 12 rebounds — punished MU, which committed an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers. Missouri’s leading scorer Kobe Brown was kept quiet with just 10 points during their trip to Starkville, Mississippi.

The loss dropped MU (17-6, 5-5 SEC) back to .500 in conference play, but the Tigers have a chance to move back into the win column. They return home for a game against South Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday on SEC Network.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

