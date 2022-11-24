Missouri men's basketball continues its 2022-23 season against Houston Christian. The Tigers take on the Huskies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, marking their seventh straight home game.
The game can be seen on SEC Network.
Houston Christian — which changed its name from Houston Baptist in September — is off to a rocky start to the season. The Huskies have lost their past three games and are 1-5 so far this campaign. Last season Houston Christian finished 11-18 (6-8 Southland) and lost in the second round of the Southland Conference tournament to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.
College basketball fans might remember seeing clips from Houston Christian's wild 149-144, four-overtime win over McNeese. The game became the fourth-highest scoring NCAA Division I basketball matchup in history.
Both on and off the court, the Huskies are feeling the impact of former teammate Darius Lee. Lee was tragically killed in June after he was shot at a gathering in Harlem, New York.
Lee starred for the Huskies in 2021-22, averaging 18.2 points — including 52 in the McNeese game — 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. His 2.4 steals per game last season ranked seventh in the nation. He was named second team All-Southland Conference and was honored as the conference's preseason player of the year ahead of this season. The Huskies are also wearing a patch on their jerseys to honor Lee.
"It was just devastating," Houston Christian men's basketball broadcaster Garrett Jones said. "Especially since they had already put together the schedule, they had already put together the roster, and they were building it around this guy, and then all of a sudden he's completely gone and you're left scrambling."
As the Huskies play the 2022-23 season for their fallen teammate, Jones said that the team has done a good job of finding personnel to help fill Lee's role on the court.
So far this season the Huskies have shown an ability to shoot. Houston Christian currently ranks No. 26 in the country in 3-point field-goal percentage, averaging 40.7% per game from deep. Jones said the team's current leading scorer Brycen Long, who notched a career-high 31 points on a program-record nine made 3s against Florida International in the Huskies' first game of the season, is one player capable of catching fire from deep.
Rebounding could be another area where Missouri gets tested Saturday. MU coach Dennis Gates expressed his frustrations after the Tigers were outrebounded by Mississippi Valley State, and again in their win over Coastal Carolina. Jones said that 6-foot-10 center Bonke Maring could benefit from his height advantage down low.
"He had, you know, two 20-point games over the past two weeks. So I mean, he's somebody that could get going if (MU's Noah) Carter doesn't establish himself on the block, for sure."
Jones also said he would not be surprised if Houston Christian adjusted to a zone to help it stay in the game.
"They went down big against Georgia Southern and they went to a zone and saw some success and got back in the game," Jones said. "So I wouldn't be surprised if we see two zone defenses going head to head."
For Missouri, Jones said D'Moi Hodge could cause problems for the Huskies, particularly on defense. He said Hodge's ability to get steals could be key in shutting down the Huskies' perimeter players.
"That would give (Houston Christian) fits for sure," Jones said. "Because, you know, they've already got undersized guards. And if they're going at bigger bodies, then that's going to be tough, for sure."
Overall, Jones evaluated that the Tigers' aggressive defense and their ability to keep Maring and others uncomfortable down-low will help elevate Missouri to its the seventh win of the season.
"I think if (Missouri), you know, force an extra steel or two, I think if they kind of establish the paint, or at least take the paint away, and get HCU's bigs in foul trouble, I think that would be a way that they would really put their foot down in this game," Jones said.
Regardless of MU's achievements through its first six games, Gates maintains that Missouri still has a long way to go to find success. He says each game is a chance for the Tigers to build toward future accomplishments.
"We have to continue to get better, each and every opportunity we get, and stay as consistent as possible," Gates said after the Coastal Carolina game. "Because that consistency is not going to be easy. There's going to be outside noise (that) takes place. People want to pat us on the back like we did something, we've not done anything yet."