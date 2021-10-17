Missouri men's basketball is ranked No. 96 in the country in the preseason KenPom rankings. The rankings are based on statistics from past seasons and the current players on each roster, which form the "Adjusted Efficiency Margin" for every team.
The rankings were created by Ken Pomeroy.
The Tigers are ranked 13th out of 14 SEC teams, only coming ahead of Georgia, which is ranked No. 159. Tennessee is the highest-ranked SEC program at No. 13, with Arkansas following closely behind at No. 15.
Two of Missouri's nonconference opponents are ranked in the top five. Kansas (Dec. 11) is ranked No. 3 and Illinois (Dec. 22) is ranked No. 5.