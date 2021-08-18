Missouri men's basketball released the entirety of its nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season Wednesday.
The Tigers begin their season at home against Central Michigan on Nov. 9, meaning both men's basketball and football will begin their seasons against the same opponent for the first time since 1916.
The schedule is highlighted by border rivalry games against Kansas and Illinois, which were already previously announced. Those games are Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, respectively.
Other previously announced games include Utah, Wichita State, Northern Illinois, SMU, Iowa State and the second game of the Jacksonville Classic against either Florida State or Loyola Marymount.
Newly announced games include UMKC on Nov. 15, Liberty on Dec. 2 and Eastern Illinois on Dec. 7.
Missouri's conference schedule has not yet been announced, though the Tigers know who and where they'll play. The Tigers will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. They'll travel to face Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.
Dates and TV information for Missouri's SEC games will be released at a later date.
The Tigers are looking to improve on a 16-10 record and a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.