Missouri’s Kobe Brown prepares for a layup (copy)

Missouri’s Kobe Brown prepares for a layup against Ole Miss on Feb. 12 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will face Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M twice this season.

 Regan Mertz/Missourian

Missouri men's basketball released its conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

First-year coach Dennis Gates will not get an easy start to his first season in the SEC. The Tigers begin conference play Dec. 28 when they welcome Kentucky to Mizzou Arena. The Wildcats finished third in the SEC last season and return Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

