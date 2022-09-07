Missouri men's basketball released its conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.
First-year coach Dennis Gates will not get an easy start to his first season in the SEC. The Tigers begin conference play Dec. 28 when they welcome Kentucky to Mizzou Arena. The Wildcats finished third in the SEC last season and return Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe.
Things don't get any easier for MU in its second conference game when it travels to Fayetteville on Jan. 4 for a matchup with Arkansas and former Tiger Trevon Brazile. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 6.6 points and led the Tigers in blocks (1.9) last season.
The first two SEC matchups add to a midseason gantlet for MU. The Tigers host defending national champion Kansas on Dec. 10 and play Illinois on Dec. 22 in St. Louis before beginning conference play.
Brazile will make his return to Mizzou Arena when the Tigers host the Razorbacks on Jan. 18. MU hosts Vanderbilt (Jan. 7) and goes to Texas A&M (Jan. 11) and Florida (Jan. 14) between its matchups with Arkansas.
The Tigers close out January by hosting Alabama on Jan. 21 and traveling to Ole Miss on Jan. 24 before pausing their conference slate with a Jan. 28 home game against Iowa State as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
February includes home games against LSU (Feb. 1), South Carolina (Feb. 7), Texas A&M (Feb. 18) and Mississippi State (Feb. 21), as well as road trips to Mississippi State (Feb. 4), Tennessee (Feb. 11), Auburn (Feb. 14) and Georgia (Feb. 25).
MU closes the regular season with a road trip to LSU on March 1 and a home game against Ole Miss on March 4.
The Tigers open their season against Southern Indiana on Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena.