Over the past year COVID-19 has mostly kept college basketball teams out of nonconference tournaments.
Now in light of a mostly successful college basketball season and a completely different atmosphere, teams like Missouri — which didn’t compete in any nonconference tournament last season — will see some tournament action before the postseason.
CBS insider Jon Rothstein reported via Twitter on Tuesday that the Tigers will be one of four teams participating in the 2021 Jacksonville Classic. The tournament will also feature Florida State, SMU and Loyola Marymount.
The event marks the first nonconference tournament the Tigers will attend since the Hall of Fame Classic in 2019 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The team backed out of its bid in one of the Mohegan Sun’s “Bubbleville” tournaments in Uncasville, Connecticut, last season.
Missouri last squared off against Florida State in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss in 2018. The Tigers are 9-4 all-time against SMU and have never played Loyola Marymount.