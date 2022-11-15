Kobe Brown played just two minutes in the first half.
But one would never guess that the preseason All-SEC first team selection wasn’t on the floor, as Missouri weathered first-half foul trouble, controlled the glass and pushed the tempo on its way to a dominant 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
D’Moi Hodge took over the scoring duties in Brown’s absence, finishing with 30 points — the most from a Tiger so far this season — seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.
“He’s a guy that can play in the NBA because he’s a piece of a puzzle,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “He can catch and shoot, and he can play on the other side of the basketball. He’s one of the better shot-blocking guards that I’ve seen.”
Hodge got the first points for the Tigers, pouncing on a Noah Carter missed 3 and making a difficult shot from the right block. Brown hit a 3 on the ensuing offensive possession, but Gates had to turn to his bench earlier than he would have liked after Brown picked up two fouls in the opening three minutes.
Hodge was locked in from the jump. After another tough bucket, he got in the face of a Cougar on defense and hit a 3 on Missouri’s next possession to put the Tigers up 10-6. He then confidently pulled up from the elbow to score his ninth point in the opening four minutes.
Missouri (4-0) kickstarted its fast-paced offense by controlling the defensive boards and allowing guards to leak out for transition points. On offense, missed shots turned into quick points. The Tigers outrebounded the Cougars 21-17 in the opening half.
The Tigers continued to run into foul trouble in the first half as SIUE found itself in the bonus with over 12 minutes to go. Aidan Shaw joined Brown with two early fouls, which forced Missouri to once again rely on its depth.
“I thought Aidan Shaw should have played the majority of that first half, but he, too, picked up two fouls,” Gates said. ... “He’s so mad at himself because he looked at the opportunity, ‘Man, I could have been playing 15, 16 straight minutes, but I, too, got in foul trouble,’ and the fouls that he picked up weren't fouls that the other team earned. But we’re learning, he’s learning. We’re all staying connected in the journey.”
In their absence, Hodge and the Tigers continued to make plays. Hodge checked back into the game and picked up where he left off, throwing down a dunk and then grabbing a rebound on the ensuing defensive possession. He flew all over the court, ran the floor for the Tigers and earned two trips to the free-throw line after a couple of hard fouls. Hodge finished the half with 17 points.
Despite 10 first-half fouls, the Tigers continued to press and make things difficult for the Cougars’ guards. Players cut off passing lanes and held the Cougars (1-2) without a field goal during a six-minute stretch. SIUE shot just 28.6 percent from the field and made just one 3 in the opening period.
“Our team is a balanced team. You have guys playing unselfish, playing the right way, starting with the defensive side. And it leads to the excitement; it leads to the connectivity; it leads to being able to execute,” Gates said.
Sean East II got his first points of the game with an and-one layup to put the Tigers up 43-29 as they continued to wreak havoc on defense. East found Hodge with a baseball pass for another two points. He finished the night with 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.
“Just attacking ... taking what the defense gives me, found my guys. And we always talk about bolting to checkpoints and getting to the spot. Guys either have to make a decision to collapse or kick out (to) the shooter, so it was just really nothing,” East said. “We just keep doing the same details we’re always doing, and that’s just what was open.”
It was also the half that fans had been waiting for from former Rock Bridge star Isiaih Mosley. He had six points in the first half, with his best highlight of the half coming when he contorted his body and hung in the air for a reverse layup before swatting a Cougars’ shot at the other end. He finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“He’s leading our team at charges,” Gates said. “So when he looks at, ‘OK, I’m a 20-point guy,’ that’s not important to him. What’s important to him is to show everyone that he can play both sides of the basketball, because the load offensively isn’t just gonna be on his shoulders.”
Missouri’s defense ended the half forcing 11 SIUE turnovers to put the Tigers up 52-31 at the break.
Brown was back out to start the second half, adding to Missouri’s dominance. He blocked a shot at the free-throw line and quickly found a leaking Nick Honor, who finished the play before adding a dunk on the next offensive possession.
Hodge hit another 3, and the Tigers’ relentless press struck again, forcing a 10-second violation. Hodge continued to have a superb night, snatching another steal and finishing with a jam on the other end.
Hodge kept scoring, and Missouri continued to find efficient shots by creating turnovers. The Tigers finished with their second-best 3-point shooting performance of the season at 42.9%.
Defensively, the Tigers held SIUE scoreless for nearly three minutes midway through the second half, going on a 12-0 run . East intercepted a pass and raced up the floor for a layup to put Missouri up 86-45.
The Tigers forced SIUE into 21 turnovers — which turned into 26 points — and notched at least 20 assists as a team for the fourth consecutive game.
In addition to Hodge, four more Tigers — East, Brown, Mosley and Tre Gomillion — finished in double figures for points.
The Tigers will look to build off the dominant win when they face Mississippi Valley State at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.