Missouri men’s basketball’s schedule is finally beginning to be pieced together.
Bradley men’s basketball officially released its nonconference schedule Monday morning, with Missouri among the schools the Bradley will compete against. The Tigers will host the Braves at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Mizzou Arena.
Bradley, led by sixth-year coach Brian Wardle, went 23-11 last season and has won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament two years running. Its top returner is 6-foot-7 Lee’s Summit West grad Elijah Childs, who averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year.
The matchup is the second officially confirmed on Missouri’s schedule. The Tigers’ Big 12/SEC Challenge meeting with TCU on Jan. 30, 2021, was solidified in mid-October. Along with the SEC schedule, dates for nonconference games against Liberty, Oral Roberts and at Wichita State are expected to be announced soon. The Tigers were looking to play within an NBA-style “bubble” tournament in Orlando hosted by ESPN, but the plan was shuttered by the network late last month.
The last time Bradley and Missouri met was in 1990, when the Tigers downed the Braves 76-60 in Peoria, Illinois.