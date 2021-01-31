Jeremiah Tilmon laid down, smiling wide on the locker room floor at Mizzou Arena.
His Missouri men's basketball team had just stormed back from being down 12 points with four minutes to go in regulation to steal a 102-98 win from TCU in overtime Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Tilmon, like others on his team, was basking in the glory of the win. But after 200 points scored between both teams by the final buzzer, there might have been fewer reasons to smile about the performance than Tilmon indicated.
While the Tigers stormed back in heroic fashion behind timely 3-pointers from Xavier Pinson and career games from both him and Tilmon, Missouri's game drew some red flags. There were far more alarming signs in Saturday’s win than in last Tuesday's loss at Auburn that MU fans were up in arms about earlier in the week.
In that game, Auburn star Sharife Cooper ripped Missouri’s defense to shreds, helping it rally to a late run and an upset 88-82 win. It marked the first time this season that the Tigers gave up at least 80 points, along with their third Southeastern Conference loss.
At first glance, a bounce-back nonconference win, like the Tigers claimed Saturday, doesn't seem like much of a bad thing. But peeling back the layers reveals a different story.
TCU entered the game averaging 66.6 points per game. By the end of regulation it had put up 89 points, the most Missouri has allowed through 40 minutes all season. The Horned Frogs had their way for 35 minutes, making Missouri’s renowned defense look like child’s play for the second straight game.
The Horned Frogs' 89 points are the fourth-most points allowed during regulation in the Cuonzo Martin era. Their eventual 98 points are the most a Martin-led Missouri team has allowed in his four seasons.
Between Auburn and TCU was also a large difference in personnel. Cooper, a potential NBA lottery pick, is one of the most electric guards in college basketball. TCU's roster, meanwhile, gave Missouri few excuses.
TCU doesn’t have an NBA lottery pick. The Horned Frogs shot 44% from 3, the best mark anyone has shot from beyond the arc (minimum 10 attempts) against Missouri — which holds teams to an average of 29.5% from deep — this season. TCU also shot 58.2% from inside the arc, and there was nowhere on the floor the Horned Frogs shied away from, as Missouri’s usual intimidating defense wasn’t around for much of the game to get a handle on things.
The Tigers focused on TCU’s leading scorer, RJ Nembhard, who managed 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting. But it was freshman Mike Miles who exploded for 19 points in the second half and 28 points overall.
Kevin Samuel was the clear-cut best presence TCU had at the rim in his whistle-plagued 18 minutes of action, containing Tilmon better than most. It wasn’t until he received his fifth foul with just over three minutes to go that the Tigers really stood a chance at making a comeback. If Samuel didn’t foul out, Missouri might've been staring a two-game losing streak in the face.
But the Tigers showed up when necessary. Pinson put up a career-high 36 points to go along with eight threes. Tilmon’s dominance continued as he posted a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds. The two combined for the most points between Missouri teammates since 2001, when Clarence Gilbert and Kareem Rush scored 43 and 32, respectively, in a game against Iowa State.
Kobe Brown even got in on the fun, scoring seven points and corralling a career-high 13 boards. Nevertheless, it took career performances from Pinson and Tilmon, a career-high in rebounds from Brown and a combined 97 points from the Tigers’ starting five just to hold off a TCU team that is eighth in the Big 12.
While the Tigers celebrate a comeback win, they should acknowledge that it marks the second straight game where their defense has been as bad as any point in the season. With a critical stretch against Kentucky and SEC leaders Alabama this week, Missouri must regain its identity.