Missouri men’s basketball returned home to Columbia triumphant.
The Tigers spent a good chunk of their week on the road, snagging impressive wins against Oregon and Wichita State. Their latest victory came on the Shockers’ home floor, a fortress where many non-conference teams leave empty-handed. Yet Missouri left with national attention and a flawless 3-0 record, its best start since 2013.
Missouri was picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference this season. Through three nonconference games, the Tigers have a better record than Kentucky, Auburn, LSU and Alabama.
“How many teams in the country can say they have a ranked win and a true road win?” Martin said.
That true road win began slow, but Missouri showed that it can make effective adjustments, specifically on a crafty guard like Alterique Gilbert. The Tigers shut Gilbert out in the second half, ultimately pulling out a 72-62 win.
The Tigers’ shaky team defense initially allowed for Gilbert to successfully create offense, but the adjusted positioning of both Jeremiah Tilmon and his surrounding guards allowed them to put a lid on Gilbert’s scoring.
But there are some takeaways on offense that can make or break this team in the upcoming week.
Guard Mark Smith has emerged from the fold as the Tigers’ most consistent scorer through three games. The senior received SEC Player of the Week honors for his performances against Oregon and Wichita State, in which he averaged 17.5 points while shooting 52.6% from the field and 45.4% from deep.
The once ball-dominant point guard has now fully transitioned into a legitimate shooting threat who doesn’t need the ball to create scoring opportunities.
Both Mark Smith and Dru Smith have had consistent performances, and both posted with good all-around stat lines in Sunday’s win. But it’s Missouri’s third starting guard who might determine the team’s chances this week against Liberty and No. 6 Illinois.
Junior guard Xavier Pinson has shot a combined 2-19 from the field in three of his last four halves. The exception was the second half of the Oregon game, which featured many open court opportunities. Pinson wasn’t fortunate enough to receive many of those in Sunday’s win.
Pinson struggled shooting the ball. Much of his success comes from getting downhill, either off screens or in the open court. When the game is slowed down, as it was Sunday, Pinson’s shooting ability and consistency are questioned.
Missouri begins its week hosting Liberty on Wednesday. On the surface, Liberty is just a mid-major that Missouri can likely beat. But the Flames are layered. The SEC killers have already come away with convincing wins against Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Liberty will enter Mizzou Arena playing one of the slowest-paced games in Division I. That could mean trouble for Pinson. Those open court opportunities he thrives in will likely be limited against the Flames.
With such a slow-paced game, much of the contest will likely be spent in the half court. That’s where Pinson must show that he can still efficiently score. Even though Pinson struggled to find his shot Sunday afternoon, he was creating opportunities for his teammates, finishing with six assists.
If Pinson can’t efficiently work as a scorer in half-court settings, he may have to focus on being a facilitator for the next couple of games.
Following Wednesday’s matchup, Missouri takes on No. 6 Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. The Tigers have willed their way to two straight wins versus the Illini, but this year’s circumstances are different. While the Tigers are experienced, the Illini are loaded with talent.
Illinois holds its current ranking for a reason. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmo is one of the best players in the country, and he’s now joined by freshman guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbello, ESPN’s No. 30 and No. 44 recruits last season, respectively.
Illinois doesn’t just match up well with Missouri — it outmatches the Tigers at nearly every position. It will take Missouri’s best game yet to retain its bragging rights, but the Tigers hoisting that trophy at midcourt is not that far-fetched. In fact, KenPom currently projects the Tigers to beat the Illini in a nail-biter, 72-71.
While Missouri fans may be disappointed that their team hasn’t been nationally recognized, they should look no further than this week’s two games. A pair of wins wouldn’t just earn Missouri an undeniable spot in next week’s AP Top 25, it would also hint at just how successful this team can be and confirm the early buzz .