After aborting plans to play in college basketball’s Bubbleville event in Connecticut this week, Missouri men’s basketball has found an opponent.
The Tigers added a matchup with No. 21 Oregon, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will be played at CHI Health Center Omaha with no fans in attendance, and it will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
The two teams were slated to play each other in Bubbleville, but both opted out in recent days. Missouri is 1-0 on the season after its 91-64 win over Oral Roberts, while the Ducks have yet to play after postponing their home opener against Eastern Washington due to a case of COVID-19 in the Eagles’ program.
Missouri is 5-0 all-time against Oregon, most recently defeating the Ducks in 2010. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs on a neutral court.
Following their matchup with the Ducks, the Tigers will travel for their first true road game this season against Wichita State at 1 p.m. Sunday. Missouri will then take on Liberty at 7:15 p.m Dec. 9 at Mizzou Arena.