Missouri men’s basketball will take on UCF in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 17 in Sunrise, Florida, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported.
St. John’s vs. Florida St. is the other game of the doubleheader.
The Knights went 18-12 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. Missouri is 2-0 all time vs. UCF. The Tigers won both games under coach Cuonzo Martin in 2017 and 2018.
Other known nonconference opponents include a game against Kansas on Dec. 10 and Iowa St. on Jan. 28. Dennis Gates' Missouri debut will come against Southern Indiana on Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena, Rocco Miller reported Wednesday.