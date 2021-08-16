Missouri men's basketball will host Wichita State on Nov. 26, the Shockers announced Monday.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 4-0, most recently beating Wichita State 72-62 last season.
The two teams hadn't played since 1951 before last season.
Missouri's complete schedule has not yet been announced. The Tigers have scheduled games against rivals Kansas and Illinois, as well as Utah, and the team will participate in the Jacksonville Classic.
SEC opponents have been released , but dates and TV information have yet to be announced.