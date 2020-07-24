Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mitchell Smith have officially submitted paperwork to withdraw from the NBA Draft and will return to Missouri for the 2020-21 season, according to a Friday press release.
Smith and Tilmon Jr. will play their senior seasons and Pinson will play his junior season. Missouri now has 11 players that are juniors are older, which is the most in the Southeastern Conference.
"I am thankful that despite the process being limited due to the pandemic, all three guys were able to receive key information that can help them in their respective futures,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. “We’re thrilled to have a deep, experienced squad back for what will be a very exciting season ahead.”
In 31 games with the Tigers last season, Pinson averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 40% from the field.
Last season, Smith set career-high season totals with 153 points, 146 rebounds and 20 assists.
Tilmon Jr. has averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 81 games in his first three seasons as a Tiger. His 56% shooting percentage from the field is tied for fourth all-time in program history.
Basketball is my way out and I got people counting on me. My job is to remain humble and never fold. This road is not the easiest but being from EAST ST.LOUIS it’s in our blood to go hard! I want the world to know it’s more than just basketball , if I can do it you can do it to💯 pic.twitter.com/gfkrWGKXEA— Jeremiah Tilmon (@jeremiahtilmon_) July 24, 2020
