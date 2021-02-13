Everything changed for both teams just shy of tipoff.
Missouri announced it was without its star big man, Jeremiah Tilmon, for its Saturday game against Arkansas. Tilmon took a leave of absence due to a death in his family. The senior center was deeply missed — and both teams seemingly changed their entire game plans while he was gone.
Despite a stigma that they can’t shoot, the Tigers have found success from 3-point range recently, including a 41% outing Saturday. Without Tilmon, MU saw no choice but to attempt more 3s than usual in an 86-81 overtime loss to the Razorbacks at Mizzou Arena.
Tilmon has had a career year. He’s established himself as one of college basketball’s elite big men this season. The 6-foot-10 center has posted five double-doubles in Southeastern Conference play, including a 25-point, 11-rebound performance at Arkansas on Jan. 2. With Tilmon absent for the rematch, coach Cuonzo Martin depended heavily on his group’s depth, and MU found itself behind the arc often.
“The Auburn game was a game we didn’t shoot the 3-ball well,” Martin said when asked if Tilmon’s absence forced Missouri’s offense to chuck more 3s. “But we’ve been shooting the ball well. … We’ve got guys that can make shots.
“We don’t necessarily have a number even with or without Tilmon. We shoot 32 3-point shots and if he’s in the game, it’s probably because they doubled him in the post.”
Regardless of Martin’s press conference composure, he can’t cover up the fact that Missouri chucked up seven more 3s than in any other league game. The Tigers attempted a season-high 32 shots from deep, while managing to connect on 13. The game marked the fifth time MU has shot better than 40% from 3 in its past seven games. But despite the success from the perimeter, Missouri still couldn’t convert it into a win.
Tilmon’s inside presence — a level of dominance that has drawn double, triple and sometimes quadruple teams — was severely missed. Tilmon isn’t exactly an elite passer out of the post like Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, but his mere existence on the low block is enough to create offense for the Tigers. It’s what opposing teams often scheme for; even if he isn’t dominating the low block, he’s passing out of the post to get players 3s.
“Just his presence in general, you gotta think about it, teams have to focus on him a lot,” junior guard Torrence Watson said of Tilmon. “Him getting the ball in the post, without Arkansas having a true big, that definitely took away from us.”
Without him, forward Mitchell Smith stretched the floor. Smith was 5 of 27 from deep entering Saturday, but finished the game with two triples. Missouri also enjoyed quality minutes from Watson, who drilled three 3s down the stretch. But even with quality games from Missouri’s depth, the Tigers couldn’t clutch it out.
It all boils down to Tilmon and decision making. Tilmon’s presence gives the Tigers their cleanest looks. Without him, they couldn’t get the looks when it mattered. Tilmon wasn’t there to put pressure on the defense and MU threw up too many bad looks, including Xavier Pinson’s short-corner isolation 3 to tie it that missed badly with seconds left in overtime.
If Missouri wants to repair its reputation as a top-10 team in the country, it needs its big man more than anything. But for now, when Tilmon returns is unknown.
“I don’t know,” Martin said when asked if Tilmon will be available for Tuesday’s game versus Georgia.