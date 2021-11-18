Despite being just three games into the season, Missouri fans have seen bright moments and not-so-bright moments, already. While there can be plenty of factors to explain the inconsistency, a reliable indicator of the Tigers' performance is how well they shoot the long ball.
In MU's opening-day victory against Central Michigan, Missouri shot 33% from behind the arc. The first half, which was the Tigers' best half as they outscored the Chippewas by 16, they shot 41% (7 of 17) from 3. As CMU outscored MU by six in the second half, Missouri only shot 20% from beyond the arc, going 2 of 10.
Kansas City surged to a strong start in the first half against the Tigers, as Missouri made one 3 and shot 16% from the perimeter. The Tigers were outscored by nine in the opening half. The 3-point struggles continued for most of the game until the last minutes, where MU made two 3s to cut into the Roos' lead. Missouri shot 38% in that second half, going 3 of 8.
It's clear that making 3-pointers doesn't only get Mizzou Arena to make some noise, but it also propels the team to success. So the question is, how does coach Cuonzo Martin get his team to shoot better?
Some of the most notorious shooters in basketball, such as Ray Allen and Kyle Korver, are known for their ability to catch and shoot. Other great shooters, like Stephen Curry or even Kansas City's Evan Gilyard II (made six 3s shooting 75% against Missouri), get their shot off by creating space through their dribble.
The first half against NIU had Missouri fans questioning not the ways the Tigers can shoot better, but if they can shoot the long ball at all. Missouri shot 1 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half. The sluggish start forced Martin to go inside the paint, as Missouri only had 24 first-half points.
"We didn't get very many open 3s," junior guard Jarron Coleman said.
Thankfully for the Tigers, NIU shot 29% in the first half, which included going 1 of 9 from 3.
Despite getting away with such a poor performance from behind the arc in Thursday's win, Martin knows all too well that he won't be able to get away with similar performances in conference play. Especially considering it will only get tougher to score inside the paint when MU plays against the taller, stronger SEC opponents.
Missouri came out in the second half and only shot the ball from behind the arc twice in the first 17 minutes. Both were misfires.
"We're just trying to get great shots for the rest of the game," Coleman said on going away from the long-range shot.
Up six with three minutes to go, Coleman hit the first 3-pointer of the half to extend the lead to nine. Pickett was able to use a high-ball screen to draw Coleman's man, which allowed Coleman to get open for the shot. Northern Illinois wasn't able to mount the comeback after the shot.
"Somebody has to drive inside that lane and be aggressive," Martin said. "Get that jump stop, pitch the ball."
On the night, MU shot 14% (2 of 14) from 3.
"We were settling for 3s tonight," Martin said of his team's shot choice.
While beating NIU was important for the program following Monday night's loss to Kansas City, it isn't a formula for success that can be repeated. If the Tigers choose to only go inside again like they did against the Huskies, they will surely be met with a formidable defense that'll pack the paint.
"We want guys to space out and play," Martin said about his team's plans going forward. "You have multiple guys that want to put the ball in the basket, but the sacrifice to get to that point: the passing, the screening, the cutting. We have to do it as a team to be successful."
In order for Missouri to have a chance to get wins against fellow conference opponents, it must develop a 3-point shot. Something that Martin hasn't seen from his team quite yet.