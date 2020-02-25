Something is bound to give in Nashville on Wednesday night.
No team in Southeastern Conference play has allowed a higher opposing 2-point field goal percentage than the Vanderbilt Commodores (55%). Simultaneously, no team has posted a lower offensive 2-point field goal percentage in SEC competition than the Missouri Tigers (45.7%).
It’s the unproductive force going against the ineffective object, so to speak. But in Missouri’s road clash with Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. Wednesday, it must be the Tigers that get past their shortcomings if they want to avoid being glued to the bottom half of the SEC standings.
With four games remaining until the postseason, Missouri (13-14 overall, 5-8 SEC) currently sits 11th of 14 teams in the league standings, a place that holds a dubious distinction for a very important reason.
Those seeded 11th through 14th in the SEC table when the regular season ends will play Wednesday games in the SEC Tournament, meaning that someone from that group will need to win five games in five days in order to win the tourney title. With the Tigers behind Arkansas on tiebreakers for 10th after losing in Fayetteville on Saturday, they will need all the help they can get.
Even though being in danger of playing Wednesday SEC Tournament games loom large over Missouri and an abysmal mark from 2-point range doesn’t help the Tigers, they have far less to worry than Vanderbilt.
The Commodores have been anchored to the foot of the SEC standings all year, currently sitting at a dreadful 9-18 overall and 1-13 in the conference. First-year coach Jerry Stackhouse has had a mountain to climb as his team has both the least efficient offense and defense in SEC play according to KenPom and has lost 31 of its last 32 league games, the lone win a shocking 99-90 home result over then-No. 18 LSU at Memorial Gym on Feb. 5.
The other 13 conference games, meanwhile, were rarely competitive: Vandy has lost by an average of 12.7 points against SEC foes, with six defeats coming by 15 points or more. Some of its statistical ranks are among the league’s worst, too. Vanderbilt’s rate shooting from the field? Last at 39.3%. Vanderbilt’s rate allowing opponents to shoot from the field? Rock bottom with 48.6%. Vanderbilt’s total rebounds? Not quite as bad, but almost at 13th in the conference.
However, there is one important stat that goes in favor of the ‘Dores. Besides Vanderbilt, only one other SEC team currently sits without a league win away from home on its resumeroad win: Missouri.
Missouri’s struggles as visitors are well-apparent: It holds one win in a true road game, at Temple on Dec. 7, and have — besides a four-point defeat at LSU on Feb. 11 — lost by double digits in every SEC road game. But on the Tigers’ bright side, none of those opponents have been nearly as bad as Vanderbilt has been, and as the Commodores sit at 9-9 in Nashville this season, it’s not like Memorial Gym has been a fortress for them either.
If there’s going to be any timefor Missouri to pick up a conference road win, it almost certainly has to be Wednesday as just one other road game remains. Still, it’s important to note that Vanderbilt isn’t completely devoid of players who can put the ball in the basket, and Exhibit A for this is junior guard Saben Lee.
Lee, who became a consistent starter for Stackhouse beginning Jan. 22 against Alabama, has emerged as Vanderbilt’s top offensive option while averaging a SEC fourth-best 17.9 points per game. He’s on a recent roll, too: Lee hasn’t scored less than 18 points in any of his last six games, exploding for a career-high 34 points in Vandy’s buzzer-beater loss at home to Georgia last Saturday.
Where Vanderbilt runs into problems is when it can’t get consistent offensive help around Lee. Freshman Scotty Pippen Jr., son of the Chicago Bulls legend, does average a solid 11.3 points per game, but Vandy has been especially starved for help in the frontcourt since an injury to starting forward Clevon Brown in December. Dylan Disu and Ejike Obinna, Vandy’s usual starting forwards in Brown’s absence, combined for three points and seven rebounds against Georgia.
With the way Missouri has adjusted its offense as of late, that lack of inside presence Vanderbilt has can make the Tigers thrive.
Junior forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot), who was made available for the first time in five games but didn’t play against Arkansas, practiced Monday along with fellow injured guard Mark Smith, per coach Cuonzo Martin on KTGR’s Tiger Talk radio show. Tilmon’s return to the court would undoubtedly boost Missouri’s inside presence, but it’s been its backcourt that’s done damage inside as of late. Guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith combined to go 10 for 17 on 2-pointers against Arkansas, with each looking increasingly comfortable taking the ball to the hoop and drawing contact.
MissouriMU and VanderbiltVandy will lock horns at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.