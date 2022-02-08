If the name alone isn’t enough, Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. is a problem for opposing teams. His conference-leading scoring average of 18.7 points a contest has shown that he is no easy assignment for a defender.
But in the first half against Missouri men’s basketball Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, Pippen was going through an unusual offensive struggle. Playing all but two minutes in the opening half, Pippen only had four points on 1-of-5 shooting. He missed two of his four free-throws and missed both 3-point attempts.
Considering that the son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen is essential to Vanderbilt’s success, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to take a big first-half lead for the Tigers.
But MU’s offense struggled so much that Missouri actually faced a five-point deficit at the break. While the Tigers shot 34.5% from the field, they went 0 of 11 from behind the arc. Javon Pickett had nine points off the bench while the entire starting lineup combined for 11 points.
The Tigers only had 22 points at the half. They didn’t take advantage of the opportunity, falling 70-62 against the Commodores.
It was only a matter of time before Pippen got going offensively. In the second half, the conference’s leading scorer had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made both of the 3-pointers he attempted.
A Pippen jumper with 1:27 left in the game, the Commodores leading 66-58, proved to be the dagger.
The 19 points tallied put Pippen ahead of his 18.3 average. He also added four assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes played.
It was another explosive performance from a guard against the Tigers, further proving that Missouri struggles with shutting down key back-court players.