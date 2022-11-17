Blake Butler

Blake Butler

 Courtesy of East Mississippi Community College

As Missouri men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season rolls on, the Tigers continue to search for future talent. On Thursday, MU extended an offer to East Mississippi Community College guard Blake Butler.

Butler is in his sophomore campaign with the Lions. He averaged 14.5 points per game as a freshman and was named to the NJCAA All-Region team for Region 23.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

