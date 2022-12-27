The past week and a half for Missouri men’s basketball produced two résumé-boosting wins, the latest coming in a 22-point victory over a talented Illinois team. The game before that, the Tigers defeated UCF. 

Missouri continues its tough stretch of games as No. 19 Kentucky (8-3) stands in the way of the Tigers' 12th victory of the season in their SEC opener.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

