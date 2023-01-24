With 4:47 left in the first half, Isiaih Mosley took a pass from Nick Honor and splashed a 3-point jumper, pushing Missouri's lead to 41-28 over Mississippi (9-11, 1-7 Southeastern Conference). On the Tigers next offensive possession, Mosley again cashed in from behind the arc with a step-back 3, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the first half.

It was all part of an 89-77 victory, with the Tigers improving to 15-5 and 4-4 in SEC play. 

  Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

