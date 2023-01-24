With 4:47 left in the first half, Isiaih Mosley took a pass from Nick Honor and splashed a 3-point jumper, pushing Missouri's lead to 41-28 over Mississippi (9-11, 1-7 Southeastern Conference). On the Tigers next offensive possession, Mosley again cashed in from behind the arc with a step-back 3, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the first half.
It was all part of an 89-77 victory, with the Tigers improving to 15-5 and 4-4 in SEC play.
The back-to-back sequence by Mosley highlighted a terrific first half from the Missouri State transfer. Playing a team-high 17 minutes and tallying a plus-minus of 12, Mosley tallied 13 first half points off of 5 of 9 shooting including 3 of 6 from behind the arc. It was the former Rock Bridge Bruin's first start, joining Aidan Shaw, D'Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown and Honor.
Coming off a 19-point performance against No. 4 Alabama, Mosley also recorded 3 first-half assists. One came on a long pass to Hodge in the corner for a 3-pointer. Between Mosley, Hodge and Brown, the Tigers knocked down nine 3-pointers in the first half, which is the most allowed by Mississippi all season.
"You look at Isiaih Mosley and what he gives: a guy that can create, but also a guy that draws attention from a guy like Kobe or a guy like D'Moi, and teams got to make a decision on who to put their best defenders on who," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said.
It was also an end to the Tigers' 3-point slump throughout the month of January. Missouri shot just 24% from 3 through the month coming into the game but more than doubled it Tuesday, shooting 53.3%.
Two minutes and eight seconds out of halftime, Hodge connected with Mosley on a fast-break layup, giving him his 15th point of the game. A little over a minute later, the two duplicated the sequence as Mosley recorded his 17th point and extended Missouri's lead back to double digits at 52-43.
Mosley ended up sitting out for an extended period of time due to picking up his fourth foul with 16:09 remaining. The senior returned to action and played a clean game the rest of the way, quickly dishing an assist to Brown for a 3-pointer.
"I'm more proud about the 5 assists," Gates said. "5 assists is a remarkable stat and I'm thankful for the connection that we have as a program."
The icing on the cake was a step-back 3 giving Missouri a 79-63 lead, as well as his 20th and final point of the game. His 3 was the Tigers sixteenth from behind the arc, tying the team-high for the season.
"The big picture is we remained connected with him and we remained connected with us," Gates said. "So what you see now is obviously just the sum of all those days and staying connected with each other."
Mosley's play over the past two games resembled his time at Missouri State, where was among the nations premiere scorers. Along with being named a 2-time first team All-Missouri Valley Conference player, he led the 12 team league in back-to-back years in points, which included ranking 13th in the nation last year.
His combined 39 points over the past two contests were his most this season, passing when he scored 18 each against Mississippi Valley State and Coastal Carolina. For his career, it was his most in consecutive games since combining for 53 against Bradley and Evansville.
"The big picture and all of it, he celebrated his teammates and his teammates are currently celebrating him," Gates said.