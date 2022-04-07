In making her first major coaching decision since arriving in Columbia in August, Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois elected to bring in a familiar face to help fill the men’s basketball coaching position.
Formerly a coach and now a coaching consultant, Eddie Fogler assisted in the process of finding the Tigers’ next head coach.
The university paid Fogler $50,000 for his consultancy with the potential for an additional $20,000 in “other” fees, the Missourian learned from a document obtained in a public records request. Fogler’s service began March 14 and was to conclude June 13 or until “the completion of specific tasks,” according to the document.
On March 22, Missouri announced Dennis Gates as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Fogler assisted Reed-Francois with a men’s basketball coaching search back in 2019, when she was the athletic director at UNLV . The Rebels ultimately landed on T.J. Otzelberger from South Dakota State. Iin his first season at Iowa State after two seasons in Las Vegas, Otzelberger was able to reach the Sweet 16, after the Cyclones went 2-22 in the 2020-21 season.
Fogler spent 30 seasons coaching in college basketball, previously serving as a head coach at Wichita State, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. He also spent 15 seasons at North Carolina under Dean Smith and helped recruit NBA legend Michael Jordan to Chapel Hill.