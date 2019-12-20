As the Tigers and Illini prepare for their 50th clash, Braggin’ Rights has entered a new era.
After enthusiasm for the game dipped during the tenures of Kim Anderson and John Groce, the last two games, with Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin in charge, seem to signal passion for the rivalry is returning.
Heading into last season’s game, the major storylines centered around how Missouri recruited Javon Pickett, Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon out from under the nose of Illinois, something that didn’t sit well with many in Champaign. To top it off, Missouri snapped its five-game losing streak against Illinois with a 79-63 win.
Underwood and Martin have split their two previous Braggin’ Rights games. Both are endeavoring to get back to national prominence after recent dismal stretches.
With the two programs seemingly on the upswing and with stated NCAA Tournament hopes, this year’s game is the most important yet.
What it means
Outside of the series' namesake, braggin’ rights, the two programs have lots to play for in the most important remaining nonconference game for each team.
Illinois (8-3) has had a largely disappointing nonconference season.
While the Illini have taken care of business in games they were supposed to win, they have yet to beat a Power Five team outside of the Big Ten, losing at Arizona and dropping a head-scratcher at home against Miami.
Despite not taking advantage of the few marquee games in a relatively soft nonconference slate, Illinois is playing well, especially on defense, having won its last two including a 71-62 home win against No. 14 Michigan — far and away the best win either team has thus far.
This game has huge implications for the Illini. If they win they would almost assuredly be projected for an NCAA Tournament berth and would begin to flirt with the AP Top 25.
If they lose and fail to pick up a single Q1 nonconference win, the pressure to win in their remaining Big Ten schedule ratchets up significantly. A loss would also dim the positive vibes the Illini have built up as of late, not something to scoff at in a pivotal third year of Underwood’s rebuild.
Missouri (6-4) sits in a similar, but slightly worse, position.
The Tigers have failed to handle every mid-major on their schedule (See Charleston Southern) and lost their first three games against Power Five teams.
But after picking up a hard-fought, grind-it-out Q1 road win against Temple, Missouri can feel better about its chances to bolster its nonconference resume, if it can top the Illini in St. Louis and/or beat West Virginia in January’s B12-SEC challenge.
At its current pace, Missouri is likely on track for an NIT berth, an improvement over last season but short of the NCAA Tournament goals the team set for itself.
A win Saturday means Missouri can likely be an NCAA tournament team if it goes .500 in the SEC and wins a game, maybe two in the SEC Tournament.
"This is a game that we need," MU sophomore Javon Pickett said Friday. "Our SEC play is coming up, so these next two games are going to be crucial for us to make sure that we're on a run, that we're hot."
A loss would be a big blow for Martin’s team which is already facing skepticism after an 0-2 showing in the Hall of Fame Classic and its worst loss in this millennium to Charleston Southern.
If the Tigers lose, a NCAA Tournament bid is basically out of the question, unless Missouri goes on a tear in SEC play, which despite an embarrassing start for the conference is highly unlikely.
Breaking down the game
Missouri fans familiar with Brad Underwood’s previous teams are in for a new look Saturday. Despite returning a large portion of last year’s roster, Illinois has changed its style of play. Gone is Underwood’s high-pressure defense he ran at Stephen F. Austin and for the majority of last season.
With freshman 7-footer Kofi Cockburn (15.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg) becoming the Illini’s focal point, Underwood has shifted to sagging, pack-line style of defense in order to play to his team’s defensive strengths.
The Illini often play Cockburn alongside fellow big Giorgi Bezhanishvili, a crafty offensive post player with below average athleticism, making the style shift even more important.
Cockburn will match up against Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon, a battle that figures to define the game. Cockburn has gotten off to a blazing start, as the Missourian's Briar Napier outlined earlier this week.
It’s a rare matchup, where Tilmon is the smaller player. But he holds the edge in terms of lateral movement and agility. Cockburn has impressed with his interior defense so far this season, so look for Martin to try to get Tilmon involved in the pick-and-roll game early and force Cockburn into uncomfortable situations — something Underwood has largely shielded him from this season.
“How physical he is, he’s a big player just like me,” Cockburn said of Tilmon. “Big body. Big size. He’s really strong, so he uses that to his advantage. I just have to go in there and really match his energy."
Big size down low allows Illinois to grab offensive rebounds at the second highest rate in the country. Missouri dominated the glass last time out against Southern Illinois, but Illinois is outrebounding opponents by nine more rebounds per game than are the Tigers. Cockburn can beast on the glass, and if Tilmon gets into foul trouble, something he has slightly improved upon this season, Illinois will impose its will.
Outside of the battle in the paint, another key for Missouri will be its transition defense. Both teams struggle in the half court on offense, but Illinois' transition offense is elite and a big part of the reason there is an 80-team gap between the two in offensive efficiency.
The teams play similar inside-out styles on offense but Illinois’ backcourt rotation of Trent Frazier (Tiger fans will remember his 28 points last year), likely future NBA draft pick Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz are lethal in transition.
Missouri’s half-court defense has been a strength so far; the Tigers will need to avoid turnovers in order to take advantage of that strength on Saturday.
Poor long-range shooting has been a theme for both teams this season: Illinois shoots 31% from 3, while Missouri shoots 26%. Mark and Dru Smith are the only Tigers above 31%, while Frazier and bench sharpshooter Alan Griffin are the only two for the Illini.
Illinois compensates for this by shooting 54.8% from 2-point range, good for 39th in the nation. In contrast, the Tigers’ lack of threat off the bounce forces them to rely more on jump shooting for their points.
Missouri badly needs another great shooting night from Mark Smith, who had a career high 23 last time out, but also needs wings Pickett, who scored 16 points in last year's game, and Torrence Watson to hit from deep in order to keep the right spacing.
Not to sound like a broken record, but Missouri simply needs to shoot better from long range if it wants to play even average offense against high-caliber teams. Until Missouri shows signs of improvement, it will remain a major concern.
Prediction
Everything about this game tells you it’s going to be ugly. The defensive styles of play, the brutal shooting statistics, the split-arena environment, and the emotional impact of a rivalry game all keep pointing towards the same thing: A defensive slogfest with a bevy of missed shots on either side that ultimately, as these games often do, comes down to the wire.
At the end of the day, while its bench depth is worse, Illinois is the more talented team one through five. Cockburn matches up well with Tilmon, and the Illini simply have more offensive creators in the backcourt for crucial, late-game possessions.
If Missouri shoots well from deep, its entire offense changes. But with no evidence the Tigers are primed to break out of their shooting slump, expect another low scoring game.
Illinois wins 65-59 in another frustrating loss.