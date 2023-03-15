After an impressive first campaign led by coach Dennis Gates, Missouri men’s basketball returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two seasons. MU enters the Big Dance with 24 wins and a No. 7 seed, marking its best season since 2011-12.
The Tigers’ revamped roster features six players who have played in the Big Dance before.
One of those is point guard Nick Honor, who is making his second trip to the tournament after going with Clemson in 2021, when it entered as a No. 7 seed. Honor said the Missouri’s ultimate goal is to be the last team standing.
“We all were blessed with an opportunity to play here,” Honor said. “We all haven’t won a game here yet. But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s just basketball. We’re just excited for the opportunity at hand. We’re just going to take it one game at a time, hopefully accomplish that at the end.”
While MU’s roster has experienced games on college basketball’s biggest stage, it will also be preparing for its earliest game time of the season.
The Tigers will face Utah State at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game tips off at 12:40 p.m., which is 10:40 a.m. local time. Despite the timezone jump and early tip off, morning basketball is nothing new for MU’s roster.
“Playing AAU coming up, sometimes you have 8 a.m. games, then you might have a back-to-back, 8, 9:30,” Kobe Brown said. “(I) haven’t done it in a while, but it’s nothing we haven’t done before. We should be ready.”
If MU does come out sleepy Thursday, Utah State can run the Tigers out of the gym quickly. The Aggies come from the Mountain West, which sent four schools — Utah State, San Diego State, Boise State and Nevada — to the NCAA Tournament.
While the Aggies aren’t from one of the traditional Power Six conferences, the Tigers can not overlook a dangerous opponent in the Round of 64. Several of MU’s players joined the Tigers from mid-major teams, including Honor, who played at Fordham, and Tre Gomillion, who will be a game-time decision Thursday and played for Gates at Cleveland State. Honor said that he and Gomillion have what they call that “mid-major chip on their shoulder.”
“We don’t get caught up too much in level when it comes to basketball,” Honor said. “We’ve all been here before at those levels. Me being in the Atlantic 10 and (Tre) being in the Horizon ... Utah State is a good team. (It) should be a good game.”
Utah State finished third in the Mountain West behind San Diego State and Boise State. Under coach Ryan Odom — who is in his second season at the helm — the Aggies feature a high scoring offense that has topped the 90-point mark six times this season. The Tigers have also surpassed 90 points on six occasions this season.
The Aggies convert 3-pointers at an elite rate, averiging 39.3% from deep this season, which ranks fifth in the nation.
Steven Ashworth leads Utah State with 16.3 points per game while knocking down 44.3% of his 3-point shots. He’s one of five Aggies to average double-digit scoring totals per game with Taylor Funk, Max Shulga, Daniel Akin and Sean Bairstow. Akin leads the Aggies with 6.9 rebounds and Funk averages 5.5 boards per game.
“I think they have an offensive type of system like Alabama,” Gomillion said. “They want to space the floor with shooters. (They) want you to gamble, overhelp, get fast in transition. Nothing we haven’t seen before. A little bit of what we do. We’ll be prepared.
Gates has experience coaching against Utah State during his stint as an assistant coach with Nevada from 2009 to 2011. The Wolfpack went 0-4 versus the Aggies, and Gates understands the pedigree of Utah State.
“What I do know is (that Utah State has) a great fanbase, great culture,” Gates said. “It speaks for where they are today. Coach Odom has done a great job, but also you have to look at what this program has done in the last five years, and (where) it’s been in post-season play. They’ve earned the right to play at this level, but also their tradition speaks for where they are.”
MU has exceeded expectations all season. Adding its first win in the NCAA Tournament since it defeated Clemson in 2010 would be the cherry on top of a promising start to the Gates era in Columbia. This season’s team has felt the love and excitement from the MU faithful all season and understands how much another postseason victory would mean to its fanbase.
“We’ve accomplished so much this season,” Brown said. “To see the difference in Columbia right now is crazy. I still get DMs talking about, ‘you guys made history, you made us so proud that you made it to the conference semifinal’, all types of things like that.”
“That means so much to them,” Brown added. “We really want to go out here and get this win for them.”