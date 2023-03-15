Kobe Brown works against a Tennessee defender

Missouri’s Kobe Brown works against a Tennessee defender with MU coach Dennis Gates in the background during the Tigers’ 79-71 victory over Tennessee on Friday in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The No. 7 seed Tigers hope for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2010 when they face No. 10-seeded Utah State in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

After an impressive first campaign led by coach Dennis Gates, Missouri men’s basketball returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two seasons. MU enters the Big Dance with 24 wins and a No. 7 seed, marking its best season since 2011-12.

The Tigers’ revamped roster features six players who have played in the Big Dance before.

